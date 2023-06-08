iPhone 12 Mini available for Rs 16,999 on Flipkart! Last time to grab this Apple smartphone

Apple iPhone 12 Mini was the first Mini smartphone in Apple’s lineup. The Apple iPhone 12 failed to create the buzz that Apple expected from it. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently available at Rs 16,999 on Flipkart after a Rs 42,901 discount.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini is already history and soon the smartphone will disappear from Flipkart as well. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is two generations old, and with the release of the Apple iPhone 15, the Mini variant may become difficult to find. As a result, if you want to buy a smartphone that is compact, easy to use, and inexpensive, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini is a wonderful option.

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini was released as a more economical option for consumers who want smaller and cheaper handsets with premium characteristics.

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini was introduced at a starting price of Rs 69,900, which is over Rs 10,000 less than the Apple iPhone 12. As a result, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini is a good choice if you want to buy a feature-rich and portable smartphone. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is presently available on Flipkart for Rs 16,999 after a Rs 42,901 discount.

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is presently available on Flipkart for Rs 50,999 after a Rs 8,901 discount. In addition, on purchases of Rs 50,000 or more, clients may enjoy a flat Rs 4,000 discount on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions.

This reduces the price of the Apple iPhone 12 Mini to Rs 46,999. In addition, purchasers may receive up to Rs 30,000 discount in return for an old smartphone. Buyers may acquire the Apple iPhone 12 Mini for Rs 16,999 at Flipkart sale after a Rs 42,901 reduction with all deals and bank discounts.

The Apple iPhone 12 Mini was the company's first Mini smartphone. The Apple iPhone 12 failed to generate the excitement that Apple had hoped for. The smartphone has a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display and is powered by an A14 Bionic CPU. The iPhone 12 Mini features the same twin 12MP rear cameras as the larger Apple iPhone 12.

