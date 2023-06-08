OnePlus 10R offer: Smartphone available at LOWEST price on Amazon and Flipkart; Check details

OnePlus 10R offer: The OnePlus 10R is now available on Flipkart and Amazon for a very low price. With bank card incentives and a flat discount, the 5G phone is essentially available for less than Rs 30,000.

The OnePlus 10R is now available on Flipkart and Amazon for a very low price. With bank card incentives and a flat discount, the 5G phone is essentially available for less than Rs 30,000. The OnePlus 10R was released in 2022, but it is still worth considering if you want a good all-around 5G phone.

The OnePlus 10R is now available on Flipkart for Rs 30,798. This is the cost of the 128GB storage variant. The 5G phone was initially released in India at a price of Rs 38,999. This essentially indicates that you are receiving a Rs 8,201 discount. There is an additional 10% discount on the ICICI bank credit card through Flipkart, as well as other deals, which will reduce the price.

The OnePlus 10R is available on Amazon for Rs 34,999, however there is a Rs 4,000 discount. This reduces the price to Rs 30,999. Simply apply for it by clicking on the coupon, and the discounted amount will appear on the payment page. There is also a 2,000 discount on ICICI Bank credit cards, making the effective price Rs 28,999.

The OnePlus 10R is a competent 5G phone with rapid day-to-day performance for general use.The 6.7-inch AMOLED display is suitable for content consumption, and the 120Hz refresh rate provides a smoother scrolling experience than ordinary 60Hz displays.

The OnePlus 10R has the advantage of including an 80W fast charger in the retail package, which will let customers swiftly charge the 5,000mAh battery.

The gadget provides images with a warmer tone, and the colours are rather bright. The dynamic range is above average, yet the photos are acceptable and appealing for Instagram.

