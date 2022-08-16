WhatsApp to enable users to recover deleted messages; testing underway

The feature being tested, users who deleted a message by mistake by selecting "Delete for me" rather than "Delete for everyone." The feature is currently being tested with a small group of beta testers.

The world's most popular messaging platform, WhatsApp, is constantly testing new features. As per WABetaInfo reports, on Tuesday, the Meta-owned messaging platform is testing a new feature that will allow users to recover deleted messages.

While deleting sensitive information, we've often clicked "Delete for me" instead of "Delete for everyone" and been left wondering what to do. The tested feature is intended for users who accidentally deleted a message by clicking "Delete for me" rather than "Delete for everyone." The feature is currently being tested with some beta testers; update WhatsApp from the Playstore to the same to check if you can access it.

WABetaInfo even shared a screenshot showing a small popup below the app with a "undo" button. According to WABetaInfo, the beta version with this feature in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.18.13.

WhatsApp was recently reported to be working on Avatars for profile pictures and phone number visibility when chatting with certain business accounts. Several new features related to group chat have also been tested.

WhatsApp will soon get three new features that will give them better control over their conversations and an extra layer of security. Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg announced the features in a Facebook post, "New privacy features coming to WhatsApp: exit group chats without notifying everyone, control who can see when you're online, and prevent screenshots on view once messages." The features have been in process for some time and have been spotted in several beta updates.



