    WhatsApp could soon let users hide phone numbers in group: Report

    WhatsApp continues to bring new security features for users and hiding the phone number is a much-needed update from the platform. Internally, WhatsApp is testing this capability with Android beta version 2.22.17.23, which is not yet accessible to beta testers.

    Gargi Chaudhry
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 9, 2022, 10:47 AM IST

    The most recent upgrade to WhatsApp's privacy features raises the possibility that users may also be able to conceal their phone numbers. WhatsApp is always working to improve its privacy features. Internally, WhatsApp is testing this capability with Android beta version 2.22.17.23, which is not yet accessible to beta testers.

    With the upgrade, WhatsApp users may now choose which WhatsApp Groups see their phone numbers. As you may be aware, WhatsApp displays the phone numbers of everyone who joins a Group, which may be a privacy risk if you are a member of an arbitrary group.

    Secure your phone number from them because the function will only be available in WhatsApp groups, which are accessible to companies. Beta testers will be granted access in a subsequent release since the functionality is currently being evaluated internally.

    One of the numerous privacy enhancements WhatsApp plans to roll out to customers in the upcoming months is this one. The implementation of a new security measure called login approval, which helps protect users from having their WhatsApp account hacked, may be the other significant update.

    If an unauthorised user attempts to access your account, the function will notify you and even let you know which device was used.  You may choose to make your online status invisible to some contacts, all of your contacts, or everyone.

    With its new smart migration tool, WhatsApp also gives you the option to migrate between iOS and Android or vice versa. People will be able to move their conversations, photographs, and videos between devices, however the service does not enable calling histories.

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2022, 10:46 AM IST
