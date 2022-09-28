Alert! WhatsApp fixes critical bug in latest version; ask users to update immediately

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp has published details of a "critical" vulnerability, which has been patched in a newer version of the app. So, users still on an older version of the app must immediately update the application. It is said that the "critical" bug would have allowed attackers exploit a code error known as an integer overflow and let them execute their own code on a user's smartphone.

    First Published Sep 28, 2022, 1:45 PM IST

    Meta-owned WhatsApp has revealed a critical bug that could affect older installations on various devices that have not been updated with latest software versions. The vulnerability could allow an attacker to exploit a code error known as an integer overflow.

    According to a new update from WhatsApp, "an integer overflow in WhatsApp for Android prior to version 2.22.16.12, WhatsApp for Business prior to version 2.22.16.12, iOS prior to version 2.22.16.12, and Business for iOS prior to version 2.22.16.12 could lead to remote code execution in an established video call."

    A hacker can remotely execute commands on another person's computing device via remote code execution. No matter where the device is physically located, remote code executions (RCEs) can happen. They are often caused by harmful software that the host has downloaded. CVE-2022-36934 is the name of the recently discovered vulnerability, and it has a severity rating of 9.8 out of 10. WhatsApp also disclosed information on a another flaw that would have allowed remote code execution when it received a specially created video file.

    The most recent versions of WhatsApp feature patches for both of these flaws. The well-known instant messaging service claimed to have fixed the flaw in the most recent WhatsApp update. Users must promptly update the app. Go to the app store and install the new update if your WhatsApp app hasn't already been updated automatically. Before installing the update, make sure you are connected to a WiFi network.

    The business is also introducing new features, the most recent of which is the "Call Links" option. Users can now effortlessly establish links for audio or video calls and share them with family and friends thanks to the new Call Links feature, which can be accessed by tapping the 'Call Links' option in the Calls Tab. Users of WhatsApp just need to update to the newest version of the programme to get the functionality. The business said that both Android and iOS customers would be able to access the functionality starting this week.

