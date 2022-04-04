WhatsApp developing new update to put restriction on forwarding messages

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    According to WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for iOS beta version 22.7.0.76 contains a limitation that stops users from forwarding messages to more than one group conversation at a time. 

    WhatsApp has been reported to be developing a new limit for sharing forwarded messages in group conversations in order to prevent users from spreading fake news and disinformation. The new feature has been seen in beta testing on both Android and iOS and appears to be intended to prohibit users from sending forwarded messages to more than one group chat at a time.

    Separately, WhatsApp has been observed proposing a new Communities button for iOS, which would replace the current Camera tab. The messaging software has also been spotted testing a new camera interface for Android users.

    WhatsApp is rumoured to be testing the new forwarded message limits on Android in addition to iOS. Last month, it was discovered on WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.22.7.2. The limitation is also claimed to be in force for WhatsApp users using Android beta 2.22.8.11.

    Forwarded communications are frequently regarded as a key source of false news and disinformation. As a result, the latest upgrade is expected to aid in putting a stop to such ends.
    It should be noted that the restriction will only apply to communications that have already been forwarded by users. This implies that it will have no effect on the communications you have sent using the app.

    To eliminate false information on its platform, WhatsApp decreased the number of chats that allowed the sharing of frequently shared messages to one at a time in 2020. Messages that are often forwarded are those that have been forwarded five times or more.

