    WhatsApp multi-device supports out of Beta mode; learn how to link

    The multi-device support feature in WhatsApp enables users to connect up to four devices.

    WhatsApp multi-device supports out of Beta mode; learn how to link
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 23, 2022, 6:04 PM IST

    WhatsApp has begun rolling out the much-awaited, multi-device support for its users. With the latest functionality, both users Android and iOS can now operate their WhatsApp accounts on different devices at the same time to send and receive messages on the app, even if their phones do not have an internet connection. The feature was in Beta mode for quite some time. Users can connect up to four devices and one phone at the same time. But, remember that the connected devices will get disconnected if the phone remains inactive for 14 days.

    WhatsApp has also updated its FAQ page with the multiple device support feature details. WhatsApp now allows users to connect their instant messaging accounts to four devices, including laptops or PCs. Users don't require an internet connection in the phone to access this functionality. But, WhatsApp will disconnect the user from the paired devices if the user doesn't use the phone for more than 14 days. WhatsApp has confirmed the end-to-end encryption on the chats using connected devices. Neither WhatsApp nor a third party could read the message you send or receive on the user's PCs or laptops. 

    Learn how to link the device

    Users need to update their WhatsApp to the latest version to use the multi-device feature. After, follow the below steps: 

    1) Click on WhatsApp on your mobile and tap on the three-dot menu. Select Linked devices. For iOS users, click on WhatsApp select Linked devices by tapping the Settings icon. 
    2) Select Link the device.
    3) Unlock your phone with biometric authentication or enter the pin. 
    4) Open web.whatsapp.com or WhatsApp Desktop app PC or laptop.
    5) Scan the QR code displayed on the screen through a cellphone.

    After being linked, WhatsApp can be simultaneously accessed on different devices to send and receive messages. Not all features are supported on connected devices.  

    As per WhatsApp, viewing live location is not possible on paired devices. The secondary devices cannot create and browse broadcast lists or send messages with link previews via WhatsApp Web. Furthermost, iPhone users cannot erase or remove a communication on linked devices. The associated device will not be able to call or message a user who is using an older version of WhatsApp.

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2022, 6:04 PM IST
