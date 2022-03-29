Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp testing 'Media File Size' feature to allow users to send media files up to 2GB: Report

    The functionality will soon be accessible on Android and iOS handsets of Argentina's Beta testers. For those who are unaware, it is presently only feasible to exchange files up to 100MB owing to technical limitations.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 29, 2022, 12:57 PM IST

    WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is apparently preparing on a new feature that would allow users to exchange larger-sized files and images with others via their platform. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon begin testing the "Media File Size" feature in Argentina, allowing users to transmit media files up to 2GB in size. The functionality will initially be available only to Argentina's Beta testers.

    WhatsApp has just begun handing out long-awaited multi-device capability to all users. Until today, users could access the functionality through WhatsApp's opt-in beta testing programme. According to WABetainfo, the update will be available to iOS users this month, followed by an Android release the following month.

    With the new version, your primary device will no longer need to be connected to the internet in order to use the platform. On linked devices, seeing live location is not available. Creating and viewing broadcast lists, as well as sending messages with link previews, are not possible on secondary devices.

    WhatsApp has begun to push out long-awaited multi-device capability to its users. Users on both Android and iOS may now use their WhatsApp accounts on various devices at the same time to send and receive messages on the app, even if their phones do not have an internet connection. For a long period, the functionality was in Beta status. Users can connect up to four gadgets and one phone simultaneously. However, keep in mind that if the phone is dormant for 14 days, the linked devices will be unplugged.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2022, 12:57 PM IST
