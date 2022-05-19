Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka SSLC Results 2022: Know how to download Class 10th marksheet through DigiLocker

    Students may obtain their mark sheets from digilocker after the Karnataka 10th Results 2022 are declared. To obtain the digital mark sheet for KSEEB Class 10th Result 2022, you must first register an account with DigiLocker.

    Karnataka SSLC Results 2022
    New Delhi, First Published May 19, 2022, 10:45 AM IST

    The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board will declare the Secondary School Leaving Certificate class 10 result 2022 on Thursday, May 19. Once released, the SSLC class 10 result 2022 will be out on its official website, sslc.karnataka.gov.in. The candidates can also check their class 10th result from a private website, manabadi.co.in.

    Students may obtain their Karnataka 10th Board Exams 2022 mark sheets from digilocker after the Karnataka 10th Results 2022 are declared. To obtain the digital mark sheet for KSEEB Class 10th Result 2022, you must first register an account with DigiLocker. Follow the instructions below to get the digilocker app.

    • Navigate to the DigiLocker registration website, which is located at digilocker.gov.in.
    • You will be sent to a new window.
    • In the input area, enter your mobile phone number.
    • You will receive an OTP on the number you provided.
    • Fill in the OTP and confirm your phone number.
    • You will be routed to a news page where you must enter your Username and Password in order to access your account.
    • Submit your Aadhaar Number and confirm it using OTP.

    Here's how you can download marksheet from DigiLocker

    • Enter your Username and Password to access the DigiLocker App.
    • Fill up your Aadhar Number.
    • In the left sidebar, click the 'Pull Partner Documents' button.
    • You will be sent to a new page with two options.
    • Choose 'Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB)' from the first drop-down menu.
    • Choose Marksheet, for example, Karnataka Board 10th Marksheet.
    • You will be brought to a page where you must input your graduation year and roll number.
    • Fill out the information on your Karnataka 10th Board Admit Card 2021.
    • Karnataka 10th Digital Marksheet/ Certificate will be obtained after clicking the 'Get Document' button.
    • To save these documents in your DigiLocker account, click the Save to Locker option.

    The SSLC class 10 exam requires a minimum of 35 per cent to pass. On April 11, over 8.7 lakh children took the SSLC class 10 exam, which ended on April 11. On April 12, the SSLC class 10th answer key was released.

    Students who could not pass the SSLC class 10th exam must sit for the supplemental exams 2022, which will be held at the end of June. Candidates should refer to the official websites sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in for further information on the SSLC result 2022.

