Digilocker now on Whatsapp, know how to download your documents

MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp seeks to empower citizens by enabling them to access authentic documents and information directly from their phones.

Citizens can now access Digilocker services via WhatsApp through the MyGov Helpdesk. Among the Digilocker services are creating and authentication of accounts and downloading important documents such as a PAN card, driving licence, and vehicle registration certificate.

Through Digital India, the government has been working for "Ease of Living" under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this context, the MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp is a significant step toward ensuring citizens' access to governance and government services.

According to a PIB release announcing the services, "Starting with Digilocker services, MyGov Helpdesk will now offer a suite of services for integrated citizen support and efficient governance."

Citizens can access the services by sending a message on the WhatsApp number, +91 9013151515. MyGov Helpdesk on WhatsApp

seeks to empower citizens by enabling them to access authentic documents and information directly from their phones.

The following is the list of documents users can access through WhatsApp

1) PAN card

2) Driving License

3) CBSE Class X Passing Certificate

4) Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC)

5) Insurance Policy, Two Wheeler

6) Class X Marksheet

7) Class XII Marksheet

8) Insurance Policy ( Life and Non-life Document)

In March 2020, MyGov Helpdesk (formerly known as MyGov Corona Helpdesk) on WhatsApp was released and quickly became an important instrument in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The helpdesk provided authentic coronavirus information, vaccine booking details, vaccine centre information, and vaccine certificate downloads.

Over 80 million people have contacted the helpline until now. In addition, over 33 million immunisation certificates have been downloaded, with many vaccination appointments set.

Apart from the new Digilocker function, the government claims that the MyGov WhatsApp chatbot intends to create a comprehensive administrative support system for citizens to access resources and important services.

The Digilocker platform has over 100 million registered users and has issued over 5 billion documents.

Also read: Want to add Aadhaar card in DigiLocker? Here's a step-by-step guide

Also read: WhatsApp to launch cloud-based tools, premium features for businesses

Also read: WhatsApp Business to soon get Premium subscription plan; All about it