    Want to add Aadhaar card in DigiLocker? Here's a step-by-step guide

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 6, 2022, 11:41 AM IST

    In 2015, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) created the DigiLocker, a digital portal where consumers may retain a duplicate of their electronic papers like as Aadhaar and PAN. It was designed with the intention of reducing the usage of physical papers and boosting the preservation of electronic records. Documents stored on the DigiLocker are identical to actual documents. The Digital Aadhaar provided by DigiLocker is the same as the UIDAI's eAadhaar. DigiLocker has collaborated with UIDAI to make it available to customers immediately after linking their DigiLocker account to their Aadhaar card. The advantage of digital Aadhaar is that it can be shared with any agency or institution in electronic form, removing the need for photocopies or printouts.

    How to sign up for DigiLocker?

    Visit the website, select Sign-up, and input your mobile number, Aadhaar number, and other information. The number will be verified by issuing an OTP and then entering your security PIN for 2-factor authentication. Your DigiLocker account will be created as a result of this.

    Here's a step-by-step guide to add Aadhaar card

    Step 1: Access your DigiLocker account.
    Step 2: On the dashboard, there will be a link to input your Aadhaar Number. After inputting your Aadhaar number, tick the box.
    Step 3: Select the 'Link Now' option.
    Step 4: Enter the OTP you got on your mobile device.
    Step 5: Press the 'Verify' button.

    If your cellphone number is not connected to your Aadhaar card, you will be unable to link your Aadhaar with DigiLocker. Once the Aadhaar is connected, the Aadhaar card will appear in your Issued Documents section. You may get your Aadhaar card by clicking the PDF button at any time.

