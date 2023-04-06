Xiaomi 13 Ultra with Leica optics to launch globally in April; Check out all details

Xiaomi has announced that it will release its latest flagship phone, the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, globally in April. The company has teased the launch on Twitter, assuring users of an exceptional mobile photography experience.

This month, Xiaomi will officially introduce its new Ultra gadget to the world's marketplaces. The business has announced the release of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, which will use Leica to display new camera capabilities. With the Xiaomi 13 Pro this year, Xiaomi has already teased us with its capabilities. Now, it's time to up the photography ante.

The business verified the product's debut this month and shared a preview about it. According to Xiaomi, the ideal lens should have a big aperture, a small dimension, and excellent imaging capabilities throughout the complete focal length range.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra was the brand's first significant product with Leica, but the company opted against making it available outside of China.

Also Read | WhatsApp reportedly working on new user interface, here’s what you can expect

After having a glimpse of the 12S Ultra and the 13 Pro earlier this year, the company feels ready to release its Ultra phone this year, and we can't wait to see what the company has to offer with the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

Also Read | Realme Narzo N55 set to launch on April 12, key specifications tipped

As the business prepares for the major debut event in April, we might start seeing product previews soon. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is expected to see the company continue its plan of positioning its high-end Leica phones as the preferred option for professionals.

As for the hardware, expect Xiaomi to use the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, with around 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Global launch does suggest that Xiaomi could bring the 13 Ultra to the Indian market in the coming months.

Also Read | CONFIRMED! Vivo T2 will be launching on April 11, may compete against iQOO Z7

(Photo: Mukul Sharma | Twitter)