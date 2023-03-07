Twitter to increase character limit to 10,000 soon, confirms CEO Elon Musk

Twitter chief Elon Musk has said that users will soon be able to post very long tweets on the micro-blogging platform. Responding to a user's query, Musk said the company will "soon" extend "longform tweets" to 10,000 characters.

It's interesting to note that this new cap is higher than what Twitter Blue users receive. While regular Twitter users are only allowed 280 characters per message, users who pay for this service can presently send tweets with 4,000 characters.

Uncertainty exists regarding whether the new function will be restricted to Twitter Blue customers or accessible to all users. Some believe it might only be available to paid users, while others think Twitter might decide to slightly raise the cap for normal users.

However, we won't be certain until the functionality is made available. Musk only said that it would be introduced "soon," with no precise release date provided.

There are already a few unique features available on Twitter Blue, like the blue confirmed stamp and the capacity to post lengthier videos. Users can also edit tweets before they are seen by others, and two-factor verification adds an additional degree of protection. Whether this new feature will be included in the list of advantages for Twitter Blue customers or whether it will be accessible to all users is still up in the air. For Twitter users who want to share more in their messages, it's a thrilling development in either case.

