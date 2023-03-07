Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter to increase character limit to 10,000 soon, confirms CEO Elon Musk

    Twitter chief Elon Musk has said that users will soon be able to post very long tweets on the micro-blogging platform. Responding to a user's query, Musk said the company will "soon" extend "longform tweets" to 10,000 characters.

    Twitter to increase character limit to 10000 soon confirms CEO Elon Musk gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 7, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

    With the introduction of a new feature that will allow users to send tweets with 10,000 characters, Twitter users may soon be able to communicate more in a single message. Twitter's CEO, Elon Musk, recently acknowledged in a post that the company is developing this feature, which will be an enormous relief to users who frequently struggle to articulate their ideas in 280 characters.

    It's interesting to note that this new cap is higher than what Twitter Blue users receive. While regular Twitter users are only allowed 280 characters per message, users who pay for this service can presently send tweets with 4,000 characters.

    Also Read | WhatsApp's new feature may allow users to mute calls from unknown number

    Uncertainty exists regarding whether the new function will be restricted to Twitter Blue customers or accessible to all users. Some believe it might only be available to paid users, while others think Twitter might decide to slightly raise the cap for normal users.

    However, we won't be certain until the functionality is made available. Musk only said that it would be introduced "soon," with no precise release date provided.

    Also Read | Holi 2023 offer: iPhone 13 under Rs 40,000 on Flipkart? Here's how you can grab Apple smartphone

    There are already a few unique features available on Twitter Blue, like the blue confirmed stamp and the capacity to post lengthier videos. Users can also edit tweets before they are seen by others, and two-factor verification adds an additional degree of protection. Whether this new feature will be included in the list of advantages for Twitter Blue customers or whether it will be accessible to all users is still up in the air. For Twitter users who want to share more in their messages, it's a thrilling development in either case.

    Also Read | Holi 2023 offer: HUGE discounts on Jabra Elite 5, OnePlus Buds Pro & more during Amazon sale

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WhatsApp new feature may allow users to mute calls from unknown number gcw

    WhatsApp's new feature may allow users to mute calls from unknown number

    Holi 2023 5 tips to fix your water damaged smartphone gcw

    Holi 2023: 5 tips to fix your water-damaged smartphone

    Holi 2023 offer iPhone 13 under Rs 40000 on Flipkart Here is how you can grab Apple smartphone gcw

    Holi 2023 offer: iPhone 13 under Rs 40,000 on Flipkart? Here's how you can grab Apple smartphone

    Apple likely to introduce 13 inch and 15 inch MacBook Air with M3 chip soon gcw

    Apple likely to introduce 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 chip soon

    Apple to launch new colour in iPhone 14 Is it Canary Yellow shade Here is what we know gcw

    Apple to launch new colour in iPhone 14? Is it 'Canary Yellow' shade? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    US man tries to open emergency exit stabs attendant on neck on flight reports gcw

    US man tries to open emergency exit, stabs attendant on neck on flight: Report

    Dont panic avoid exposure to sun drink water more Karnataka health minister as flu cases rise gcw

    Don't panic, avoid exposure to sun, drink water & more: Karnataka health minister as flu cases rise

    Citadel trailer OUT: 7 reasons why fans should not miss actioner-spy series starring Priyanka Chopra vma

    Citadel trailer OUT: 7 reasons why fans should not miss actioner-spy series starring Priyanka Chopra

    Holi 2023: Know how playing with bright colours can help your mental health RBA

    Holi 2023: Know how playing with bright colours can help your mental health

    Three harmful, unhealthy food items that can trigger stress in your body vma

    Three harmful, unhealthy food items that can trigger stress in your body

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon