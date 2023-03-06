WhatsApp's new feature may allow users to mute calls from unknown number

WhatsApp update: WhatsApp working on new feature for its Android version. The feature will allow users to mute potential spam calls. The meta-owned platform is also working on a split screen feature for users who use apps on tablets.

The instant messaging service controlled by Meta is allegedly planning to roll out a new significant feature on its platform in the upcoming months, which is good news for WhatsApp users all over the world. A new report claims that WhatsApp is developing a new function to silence calls from unknown numbers.

In an upcoming version of the app, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will let users block calls from unknown numbers while still displaying them in the calls list and notification area. With this feature, you can possibly prevent spam conversations and cut down on disruptions, according to WABetaInfo, a website that monitors WhatsApp.

The report mentioned that the Meta-owned messaging application is really working on a new feature that will allow users to silence calls from unknown numbers. When the option is turned on, calls from unidentified numbers are always muted but are still visible in the call history and notification area. The toggle is located in the app's settings.

This new feature may also greatly decrease spam calls for users. According to a report, spam calls have become an increasing issue in recent years due to scammers' unsolicited calls, and instant messaging applications are no exception.

Due to this feature, users will finally be able to stop getting calls from unknown numbers, which are frequently linked with spam calls, by muting them. Currently, WhatsApp offers the option to ban and report these offenders. A upcoming update to the app will include a function that will allow users to block calls from unidentified numbers.

In related news, WhatsApp is working on a new redesign of its iOS attachment interface that will hopefully put it in step with the one already present on WhatsApp for Android. Currently being developed, the new chat attachment option is anticipated to appear in a subsequent programme upgrade.

