Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp's new feature may allow users to mute calls from unknown number

    WhatsApp update: WhatsApp working on new feature for its Android version. The feature will allow users to mute potential spam calls. The meta-owned platform is also working on a split screen feature for users who use apps on tablets.

    WhatsApp new feature may allow users to mute calls from unknown number gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 6, 2023, 4:21 PM IST

    The instant messaging service controlled by Meta is allegedly planning to roll out a new significant feature on its platform in the upcoming months, which is good news for WhatsApp users all over the world. A new report claims that WhatsApp is developing a new function to silence calls from unknown numbers.

    In an upcoming version of the app, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will let users block calls from unknown numbers while still displaying them in the calls list and notification area. With this feature, you can possibly prevent spam conversations and cut down on disruptions, according to WABetaInfo, a website that monitors WhatsApp.

    The report mentioned that the Meta-owned messaging application is really working on a new feature that will allow users to silence calls from unknown numbers.  When the option is turned on, calls from unidentified numbers are always muted but are still visible in the call history and notification area. The toggle is located in the app's settings.

    Also Read | Holi 2023 offer: iPhone 13 under Rs 40,000 on Flipkart? Here's how you can grab Apple smartphone

    This new feature may also greatly decrease spam calls for users. According to a report, spam calls have become an increasing issue in recent years due to scammers' unsolicited calls, and instant messaging applications are no exception.

    Due to this feature, users will finally be able to stop getting calls from unknown numbers, which are frequently linked with spam calls, by muting them. Currently, WhatsApp offers the option to ban and report these offenders. A upcoming update to the app will include a function that will allow users to block calls from unidentified numbers.

    In related news, WhatsApp is working on a new redesign of its iOS attachment interface that will hopefully put it in step with the one already present on WhatsApp for Android. Currently being developed, the new chat attachment option is anticipated to appear in a subsequent programme upgrade.

    Also Read | Holi 2023 offer: HUGE discounts on Jabra Elite 5, OnePlus Buds Pro & more during Amazon sale

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2023, 4:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Holi 2023 5 tips to fix your water damaged smartphone gcw

    Holi 2023: 5 tips to fix your water-damaged smartphone

    Holi 2023 offer iPhone 13 under Rs 40000 on Flipkart Here is how you can grab Apple smartphone gcw

    Holi 2023 offer: iPhone 13 under Rs 40,000 on Flipkart? Here's how you can grab Apple smartphone

    Apple likely to introduce 13 inch and 15 inch MacBook Air with M3 chip soon gcw

    Apple likely to introduce 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 chip soon

    Apple to launch new colour in iPhone 14 Is it Canary Yellow shade Here is what we know gcw

    Apple to launch new colour in iPhone 14? Is it 'Canary Yellow' shade? Here's what we know

    Holi 2023 offer HUGE discounts on Jabra Elite 5 OnePlus Buds Pro more during Amazon sale check details gcw

    Holi 2023 offer: HUGE discounts on Jabra Elite 5, OnePlus Buds Pro & more during Amazon sale

    Recent Stories

    Putting obstacles in every work': CM Arvind Kejriwal over probe on guest teachers in Delhi schools AJR

    'Putting obstacles in every work': CM Arvind Kejriwal over probe on guest teachers in Delhi schools

    AIIMS INI CET 2023 July exam dates announced on aiimsexam.ac.in; know entire schedule - adt

    AIIMS INI CET 2023 July exam dates announced on aiimsexam.ac.in; know entire schedule

    Women Day 2023: 4 travel experiences females should have atleast once in life vma

    Women Day 2023: 4 travel experiences females should have atleast once in life

    Hardik Pandya reaches 25 million Instagram followers; here is how he celebrated the occasion with wife Natasa Stankovic (WATCH)-ayh

    Pandya reaches 25 million Instagram followers; here's how he celebrated the occasion with wife Natasa (WATCH)

    Action on Asianet News part of planned conspiracy Opposition slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    'Action on Asianet News part of planned conspiracy...' Opposition slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon