Twitter to drop its 280-character limit? Elon Musk says 'yes'

Character limits have been a key differentiation between Twitter and other social media sites. Twitter was called a 'micro-blogging service' due to its character limit of 140 characters (for any tweet). However, the character limit was eventually increased to 280 characters in 2017.

Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, has claimed that the company will soon increase the character limit from 280 to 4000. Originally limited to 140 characters, the restriction was increased to 280 in November 2017.

Twitter has always been a medium for 'micro-blogging'. When a Twitter user named Allan Obare asked if the site would increase the character limit to 4000, Elon Musk responded with a swift 'Yes.'

Many users responded to Musk's post. Amongst all, one said it would be a 'big mistake.' Adding that Twitter's primary goal is to provide quick news. And with this, a lot of real knowledge will be lost. Another said, "4000? That is not a tweet; it is an essay."

Twitter encourages users to write in brief, with Twitter Threads being used to publish lengthier pieces of content. Many Twitter users are sceptical of the new 4000-character limit as it resembles Facebook; the Twitter team may only give it to those who have subscribed to the expensive Twitter Blue tier.

On Sunday, Twitter started to roll out 'Community Notes' for all users globally. According to the company, "Community Notes aim to build a better-informed society by empowering users on Twitter to add context to potentially misleading Tweets collectively." It added, "Contributors can leave notes on any Tweet, and if enough contributors from various points of view evaluate that note as useful, the message will be publicly displayed on a Tweet."

Meanwhile, Musk directed all bots on the microblogging platform to attack him on Monday. He wrote, "All bots and spammers are invited. Please attack me!"

