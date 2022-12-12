Twitter bird statue to furniture & more: CEO Elon Musk to auction off items from social media HQ

Twitter will be getting rid of hundreds of surplus office supplies in a January auction. The items being auctioned off include kitchen appliances, Twitter sculptures, and office chairs. Some unique memorabilia featured include bikes that can charge your phone, a 3-ft Twitter Bird statue, and a 6-foot "@" sign with artificial plants that can be replaced with real plants.

Twitter, a social media business that Elon Musk, a billionaire, just purchased, will auction off its extra items and excess property on January 17 from its San Francisco headquarters.

It appears like the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California, are having a fire sale for individuals looking to purchase an odd assortment of office relics, including furniture, espresso machines, and a lot of kitchenware.

According to a notice on the Heritage Global Partners website, Elon Musk's new toy will be hosting an auction for its "surplus corporate office properties" and bidding will start on January 17, 2023.

You can purchase everything from coffee makers to the 3-foot Twitter bird monument for a starting price of $25. Other items up for sale include a 6-foot "@" sculpture covered in artificial vegetation, motorcycles that can charge your phone, and commercial-grade electric ovens.

The firm will be floating a number of items during the bidding process, such as a projector, iMac displays, espresso machines, seats, and kitchenware, with beginning bids ranging from 25 to 50 dollars.

Elon Musk is accused of taking the controversial cost-cutting strategy, which included firing almost half of the company's personnel and prompting the workers to file a lawsuit against him. The employees alleged that the layoffs were in breach of multiple labour rights.

Anyone who believes the sale is a part of safeguarding finances is a "moron," according to Nick Dove, head of Heritage Global Partners, the organisation coordinating the bidding, in an interview,

