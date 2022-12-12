Twitter Blue to relaunch today; Know price for Android, iOS, features, other details

Elon Musk has hiked the price of the subscription from $7.99 to $8 for users purchasing it via the website and iOS users will have to shell out $11 for the same subscription if they pay via Apple App Store. Elon Musk has raised the price of Twitter Blue subscription service from $8 to $11 for iPhone users, keeping the 30 per cent cut that Apple takes on revenues from iOS apps on its App Store.

Twitter Inc. said in a tweet that it will relaunch a revised version of its subscription service Twitter Blue on Monday at a higher cost for Apple customers. Subscribers will be able to modify tweets, upload 1080p videos, and receive a blue checkmark upon account verification thanks to the updated service.

According to the social media platform, an iOS subscription would cost USD 11 per month and a web membership will cost USD 8 per month. The premium features include the blue checkmark and the capacity to edit tweets.

"We're relaunching @TwitterBlue on Monday - subscribe on web for USD 8/month or on iOS for USD 11/month to get access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark. The paid features include the blue checkmark, the ability to edit tweets, higher-quality video uploads, and reader mode ," Twitter in an official tweet.

Despite media claims that the firm was searching for methods to offset costs levied in the Apple App Store, Twitter did not explain why Apple customers were paying more than other internet users.

Last week, Twitter said it will begin replacing that "official" branding with a gold checkmark for businesses and a grey checkmark for governments and international organisations. If a subscriber changes their handle, display name, or profile picture before their account is approved once again, the blue checkmark will briefly disappear. In order to avoid the issue of impersonation, Twitter Blue subscribers will lose their verified checkmark temporarily if they change their name or profile. It will only be restored after the account is reviewed again.

In late October, Elon Musk completed the purchase of Twitter for USD 44 billion. Twitter was founded in 2006 and has its headquarters in San Francisco, California. The richest man in the world changed how the business ran on a daily basis, sacking two-thirds of the staff at Twitter as well as executives in charge of cybersecurity, privacy, and censorship.

According to Musk, the business started developing a software upgrade on December 9 that will let users know whether they have been "shadow banned" and why.

