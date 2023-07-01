Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter update: Users can only view their favourite tweets if they have an account

    Twitter announced that it will now mandate users to have an account on the social media platform to view tweets. Elon Musk referred to this move as a “temporary emergency measure."

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 1, 2023, 4:43 PM IST

    Elon Musk has proposed a new requirement for those who do not use Twitter in a last-ditch effort to attract new customers. In other words, if you don't have a Twitter account, the social media platform is off bounds. If you are not a Twitter user yourself, you are no longer able to access tweets. The old configuration enabled users, regardless of whether they had a Twitter account, to see tweets, if not reply to them or like them.

    However, the new law forbids consumers from receiving a free peek. Elon Musk said on Twitter that this action was done to address the issue of data scraping by unauthorised parties. According to Musk, the service was suffering for regular customers as a result of the extensive data harvesting.

    “Temporary emergency measure. We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users!,” he wrote.

    In the past, Musk has blasted businesses for utilising Twitter's data without permission. He accused OpenAI, a start-up, of exploiting Twitter data to unlawfully train its artificial intelligence, and he accused Microsoft of doing the same. This latest modification could encourage more people to sign up for Twitter accounts, but if it is made permanent, it might have an impact on online archives that automatically record and store tweets.

    Experts have said that this move is unlikely to affect how tweets rank on search engines, though. The change implemented on Friday received widespread complaints online. If Musk decides to quickly change his mind, it won't be the first time he has done so in response to public criticism. Musk imposed a restriction prohibiting connections to certain social networking platforms in December of the year prior, but the decision was later reversed due to user criticism.

    Twitter has experienced a number of adjustments since Musk took over as CEO in October. The site added new subscription services, including as the opportunity to hide tweets behind a paywall so that followers may view them by paying a monthly charge, after losing large sponsors. 

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2023, 4:43 PM IST
