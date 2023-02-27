Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter layoff: Employee whose sleeping photo went viral was fired recently

    Esther Crawford, a senior Twitter employee, whose photo of her sleeping on the office floor had gone viral online last year, has not been spared by Elon Musk in his latest round of layoffs at the social media giant. Check out all details here.

    First Published Feb 27, 2023, 2:14 PM IST

    Elon Musk began firing workers just a few weeks after he seized control of Twitter in October of last year. He also established a new group of business leaders who chose to put in a lot of effort for the "new Twitter" during this time. Esther Crawford, the new leader of Twitter Blue, was one such worker. She rose to fame after a picture of her sleeping in a silver sleeping bag at the Twitter workplace went viral a few days after Musk bought the social media platform.

    Elon Musk fired 50 employees last weekend which seems to have included Esther Crawford who was also heading the company's new Twitter Blue product.  Additionally, according to the accounts, Twitter fired every member of the product team over the weekend. Twitter Payments, which is thought to be a new income stream for Twitter, was also created by Crawford.

    “The worst take you could have from watching me go all-in on Twitter 2.0 is that my optimism or hard work was a mistake. Those who jeer and mock are necessarily on the sidelines and not in the arena. I’m deeply proud of the team for building through so much noise & chaos,” Crawford tweeted.

    The layoffs come months after Elon promised he's done with more job cuts at the company. The company has laid off over 75 per cent of the workforce leaving around 2,000 employees. For perspective, Elon Musk has taken over Twitter with approximately 7,000 employees.

    The latest job cuts follow a mass layoff in early November, when Twitter laid off about 3,700 employees in a cost-cutting measure by Musk, who had acquired the company for $44 billion. In dread of being let go as well, many Twitter workers also lost access to the company's internal messaging system, Slack. But it came out that Elon Musk had not covered Slack's expenses.

    (Photo: Esther Crawford | Twitter)

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2023, 2:14 PM IST
