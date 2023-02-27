iPhone 15 Plus may have thinner bezels, camera bump, dynamic island notch & more

As per recent reports, the iPhone 15 Plus might introduce a changed body design with slightly rounded edges and a thicker camera bump on the back. The phone's bezels are also expected to be slimmer than its predecessors. Here's what we know so far.

One of the most anticipated phones of the year, the iPhone 15, is set to debut in September 2023 along with the rest of the roster. Before its release, rumours about the forthcoming iPhone's type C USB connection and dynamic island notch have been widely discussed. Recently, CAD (computer-aided design) images of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro appeared online. Now, the CAD models of the iPhone 15 Plus are making the rounds.

The new iPhone 15 Plus is expected to have thinner bezels, a thicker camera bump, a dynamic island notch, a USB Type C connector, and slightly rounded sides, according to media reports.

Numerous cellphones have curved displays, which are known to offer all gadgets a more expensive appearance. Despite not having a fully curved screen, the iPhone 15 Plus is expected to have rounder edges, which could give it a distinctive feel and appearance from other models, according to reports. It further said the device's edges will have a "less abrupt transition from the front to the rear" thanks to their minor rounding.

The CAD renderings also indicate that the phone will have a USB connection and a thicker camera bump than the prior phones in addition to the modifications to the body design. The CAD models also show the dynamic island notch, a characteristic of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. According to numerous rumours, the dynamic island notch will be present on every model of the iPhone 15; it will no longer be restricted to just one model.

In order to comply with the Digital Markets Act of the European Union, Apple is probably going to add USB Type C capability to the iPhone 15 Plus as well. According to a recently enacted legislation, Type C USB ports are required for all electronic devices.

