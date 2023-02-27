Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Xiaomi 13 Pro with Leica camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched; Check out top specs, price, colours

    The Xiaomi 13 Pro model has a 6.78-inch 2K flexible E6 Samsung AMOLED LTPO screen with peak brightness of 1900 nits, 120Hz refresh rate, has support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. The phones are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with a large VC liquid cooling area.

    First Published Feb 27, 2023, 10:11 AM IST

    The highly expected Xiaomi 13 Pro has been unveiled ahead of the MWC (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona in 2023. The newest top device from Xiaomi has a sophisticated design and a gorgeous 6.7-inch LTPO OLED screen with a 120Hz frame rate. The phone is equipped with Qualcomm's most recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus security. There are two colour options for the phone: Porcelain Black and White.

    The 6.73-inch E6 AMOLED display on the Xiaomi 13 Pro features a 120Hz frame rate. Additionally, the phone supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10, which are known to improve the viewing experience and produce vibrant colours and detailed displays. The Xiaomi 13 Pro's measurements are 162.9 mm in height, 74.6 mm in breadth, and 8.3 mm in thickness. The phone has a ceramic rear plate and weights about 210 grammes.

    The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offers up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

    As the Leica-powered triple camera module features a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera sensor with 3x optical magnification, the phone's camera appears to be its main selling point. A 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens makes up the third camera sensor. The Xiaomi 13 Pro's 32-megapixel front camera can capture Full-HD video and is equipped with image stabilisation.

    The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a starting price of EUR 1,299 worldwide (which roughly translates to Rs 1.13 lakh approx). Recall that the Xiaomi 13 Pro debuted in China in December of last year with a beginning price of RMB 4,999. (roughly Rs 60,000). This cost is for the variant with a basic 8GB Memory and 128GB storage. The business has already stated that it will import the Xiaomi 13 Pro to India, but no formal pricing has been disclosed.

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2023, 10:11 AM IST
