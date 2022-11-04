Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter down? social media users face problem accessing feed page, web users affected

    For some people, the website shows, "Something went wrong, but don't fret — let's give it another shot." It has been nearly an hour since the Twitter website is down for some users.

    Twitter Down? social media users face problem accessing feed page, web users affected
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 4, 2022, 9:58 AM IST

    A lot is happening at Twitter headquarters as SpaceX CEO Elon Musk prepares to fire nearly 50 per cent staff later on Friday (November 4). According to reports, Twitter has stopped working for some users.

    It is reportedly said that the mobile app works perfectly fine for users, but not the Twitter web platform.

    Also read: Days after his $44 billion takeover, Elon Musk to begin laying off Twitter employees on Friday

    For some people, the website shows, "Something went wrong, but don't fret — let's give it another shot." It has been nearly an hour since the Twitter website is down for some users.

    Meanwhile, Twitter is undergoing extensive changes in administration and in the revenue model. However, it is not known if this downtime is planned for a new feature(s) promised by the new Twitter chief in the past week. 

    From Friday, Twitter is starting its mass layoffs. A recent mail sent to the employees explained that the company is planning to sack a significant portion of its workforce. The employees have also been asked to go back home until they are notified otherwise.

    Also read: Want to hide your WhatsApp online status? Here's how you can do it

    However, there's no evidence that the outage is in any way linked to this.  

    The new Twitter chief has asked his employees to aggressively work on releasing some new features like a paid verification system and a new Twitter Blue subscription.

    Elon Musk began the firing process with the top executives of the company which includes former CEO Parag Agrawal, former policy head Vijaya Gadde and the former CFO Ned Segal.

    Firing them with immediate effect has also led to a massive bill for Musk. Agrawal's payout is expected to go as high as Rs 470 crore.

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2022, 10:19 AM IST
