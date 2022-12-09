Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone users to pay more for Twitter verification? Here's what we know

    Twitter Blue could be available for $7 instead of the current $8 for users subscribing via the web platform. The Android pricing remains unclear. But for iPhone users, it is around $11. The move was likely a pushback against Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) 30% cut on any payments made by users via apps on the iOS operating system, the report said.
     

    First Published Dec 9, 2022, 10:59 AM IST

    Twitter Inc plans to change the pricing of its Twitter Blue subscription product to $11, from $7.99, if paid for through its iPhone app and to $7 if paid for on the website. According to the report, the action was probably a response to Apple Inc.'s (AAPL.O) 30% cut on any payments made by consumers using applications on the iOS operating system.

    According to the report, the cheaper cost on the internet was also expected to encourage more customers to join up there rather than on their iPhones. If prices will also alter for the Android platform was not mentioned.

    Twitter Blue was momentarily available to users in select countries for $8 (roughly Rs 660) last month, but the rollout was halted after some spam and parody accounts got incorrectly verified.

    Musk, who took ownership of Twitter in October, is planning to roll out the micro blogging site's verified service with different colored checks for individuals, companies and governments, after a botched initial launch led to a surge in users impersonating celebrities and brands on the platform.

    Musk cited a number of issues with Apple in a series of tweets last week, including the 30% fee the iPhone manufacturer charges software developers for in-app purchases. Additionally, he published a meme that said he would be prepared to "go to war" with Apple rather than pay the fee. Musk subsequently visited Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, at the latter's offices. Musk then tweeted that the misunderstanding about Twitter's removal from Apple's app store had been cleared up.

