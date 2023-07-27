Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Noise launches Luna Ring with heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor & more

    The latest smart wearable from the Indian manufacturer comes equipped with several health sensors including a heart rate monitor, temperature sensor and SpO2 sensor. It sports a titanium body and is said to be suitable for every skin type due to its hypoallergenic smooth inner shell. The Luna Ring also supports wireless charging.

    Noise launches Luna Ring with heart rate monitor SpO2 sensor more check details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 5:37 PM IST

    Luna, a new smart ring by domestic technology company Noise, provides advanced health-tracking capabilities like SpO2, heart rate, body temperature, and more. The wearable comes in five colors—Sunlit Gold, Rose Gold, Stardust Silver, Lunar Black, and Midnight Black—and seven ring sizes.

    The fighter-jet grade titanium used to make the Luna smart ring and a coating that resembles diamonds make it scratch- and corrosion-resistant. It has a pointing edge on the outer shell for directed wearing and a smooth, hypoallergenic inside shell. The Luna Ring also supports wireless charging.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Know how new version is superior

    Luna Ring delivers findings using built-in algorithms. Every five minutes, the ring's temperature sensor detects your body temperature as it is affected by your nutrition, activity, physiological condition, and hormones. It calculates the core health score using these replies while continuously measuring Heart Rate and SPO2.

    Luna Ring is compatible with iOS 14/Android 6 and higher, and it supports automatic software upgrades. It is powered by Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE 5) technology and waterproof for up to 50 metres (164 feet). The smart ring may, according to the manufacturer, last up to seven days on a single 60-minute charge. The smart ring from Noise measures 3mm in thickness and said to sport a lightweight design. 

    Also Read | OnePlus Open? Firm teases name of its first folding smartphone, launch expected in August

    Although the price has not yet been disclosed by the firm, a Priority Access pass that grants early access to the new smart ring costs Rs 2,000. Pass holders receive a direct cash benefit of Rs 3,000 thanks to the extra discount of Rs 1,000 offered on the day of purchase under the terms of the pass. Customers who have a Priority Access pass may now acquire Noise i1 smart eyewear for Rs 4,499, a 50% discount.
     

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2023, 5:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Know how new version is superior gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Know how new version is superior

    OnePlus Open firm teases name of its first folding smartphone launch expected in August gcw

    OnePlus Open? Firm teases name of its first folding smartphone, launch expected in August

    Samsung launches Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Here is why you should buy it gcw

    Samsung launches Galaxy Watch 6, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic; Here's why you should buy it

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 price REVEALED Check offers pre booking other details gcw

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 price REVEALED! Check offers, pre-booking & other details

    Step into tech history! Rare mid-1990s Apple employee trainers up for auction; listed at Rs 41 lakh snt

    Step into tech history! Rare mid-1990s Apple employee trainers up for auction; listed at Rs 41 lakh

    Recent Stories

    Idli to Pani Puri: 6 tasty street foods in Coimbatore vma

    Idli to Pani Puri: 6 tasty street foods in Coimbatore

    The Nutritious Delight: 6 Health Benefits of Pistachios MSW EAI

    The Nutritious Delight: 6 Health Benefits of Pistachios

    Tennis Novak Djokovic's father hints on son's retirement after 2024 season osf

    Novak Djokovic's father hints on son’s retirement after 2024 season

    Karnataka Toilet Video Scandal: Women's panel says don't give communal colour, thorough probe needed

    Karnataka Toilet Video Scandal: Women's panel says don't give communal colour, thorough probe needed

    Kerala: TV actress, friend arrested for honey trapping, swindling Rs 11 lakh from elderly man anr

    Kerala: TV actress, friend arrested for honey trapping, swindling Rs 11 lakh from elderly man

    Recent Videos

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem WATCH AJR

    Telangana rains: Woman missing after being washed away in Bhadradri Kothagudem | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    WATCH: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal confronted on Delhi floods

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town AJR

    WATCH: Indian Oil's gas pipeline bursts in River Yamuna, water gushes up in Uttar Pradesh town

    Video Icon
    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media WATCH AJR

    Video of PM Modi's 2019 prediction on no-confidence vote viral on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan AJR

    PM Modi performs havan at G20 meet venue in Delhi's Pragati Maidan | WATCH

    Video Icon