Noise launches Luna Ring with heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor & more

The latest smart wearable from the Indian manufacturer comes equipped with several health sensors including a heart rate monitor, temperature sensor and SpO2 sensor. It sports a titanium body and is said to be suitable for every skin type due to its hypoallergenic smooth inner shell. The Luna Ring also supports wireless charging.

Luna, a new smart ring by domestic technology company Noise, provides advanced health-tracking capabilities like SpO2, heart rate, body temperature, and more. The wearable comes in five colors—Sunlit Gold, Rose Gold, Stardust Silver, Lunar Black, and Midnight Black—and seven ring sizes.

The fighter-jet grade titanium used to make the Luna smart ring and a coating that resembles diamonds make it scratch- and corrosion-resistant. It has a pointing edge on the outer shell for directed wearing and a smooth, hypoallergenic inside shell. The Luna Ring also supports wireless charging.

Luna Ring delivers findings using built-in algorithms. Every five minutes, the ring's temperature sensor detects your body temperature as it is affected by your nutrition, activity, physiological condition, and hormones. It calculates the core health score using these replies while continuously measuring Heart Rate and SPO2.

Luna Ring is compatible with iOS 14/Android 6 and higher, and it supports automatic software upgrades. It is powered by Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE 5) technology and waterproof for up to 50 metres (164 feet). The smart ring may, according to the manufacturer, last up to seven days on a single 60-minute charge. The smart ring from Noise measures 3mm in thickness and said to sport a lightweight design.

Although the price has not yet been disclosed by the firm, a Priority Access pass that grants early access to the new smart ring costs Rs 2,000. Pass holders receive a direct cash benefit of Rs 3,000 thanks to the extra discount of Rs 1,000 offered on the day of purchase under the terms of the pass. Customers who have a Priority Access pass may now acquire Noise i1 smart eyewear for Rs 4,499, a 50% discount.

