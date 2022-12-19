Twitter bans users from posting links to Facebook, Instagram, other social media sites; Takes U-turn

The company decided to ban all accounts posting handles and links to other rival social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. However, after facing backlash over these new changes, the company has now taken down all tweets that talked about the ban and also deactivated the official page that outlined the new policy changes.

On Sunday, Twitter announced that it would stop allowing links that promoted other social media accounts. In addition to Mastodon, which has now overtaken Twitter as the most popular substitute, Musk's firm also forbade connections to several other well-known social networking sites, including Facebook, Instagram, Tribal, and others.

In essence, it indicated that users were no longer permitted to include links to their other social media platforms in their Twitter bios or any tweets. The official blog post also stated that Twitter would stop users from posting shortened links from third-party aggregators such as linktr.ee, lnk.bio. It appears users can continue sharing links to YouTube and TikTok, Telegram and WhatsApp channels, and news articles.

“Casually sharing occasional links is fine, but no more relentless advertising of competitors for free, which is absurd in the extreme,” Elon Musk tweeted.

