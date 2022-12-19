Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter bans users from posting links to Facebook, Instagram, other social media sites; Takes U-turn

    The company decided to ban all accounts posting handles and links to other rival social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. However, after facing backlash over these new changes, the company has now taken down all tweets that talked about the ban and also deactivated the official page that outlined the new policy changes.

    Twitter bans users from posting links to Facebook Instagram other social media sites Takes U turn faces backlash gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 19, 2022, 2:38 PM IST

    Since Elon Musk bought Twitter, the company's journey has been bumpy and full of a variety of events. A fresh episode that is currently on Twitter is another addition to the lengthy record of these events. The organisation decided to block any accounts that posted usernames and links to other social media networks like Instagram and Facebook after removing Mastodon's official account. The corporation has since deleted any tweets that discussed the ban and disabled the official website that detailed the new policy changes in response to criticism of these latest adjustments.

    On Sunday, Twitter announced that it would stop allowing links that promoted other social media accounts. In addition to Mastodon, which has now overtaken Twitter as the most popular substitute, Musk's firm also forbade connections to several other well-known social networking sites, including Facebook, Instagram, Tribal, and others.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A04, Samsung Galaxy A04e with 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery launched

    In essence, it indicated that users were no longer permitted to include links to their other social media platforms in their Twitter bios or any tweets.  The official blog post also stated that Twitter would stop users from posting shortened links from third-party aggregators such as linktr.ee, lnk.bio. It appears users can continue sharing links to YouTube and TikTok, Telegram and WhatsApp channels, and news articles.

    “Casually sharing occasional links is fine, but no more relentless advertising of competitors for free, which is absurd in the extreme,” Elon Musk tweeted.

    Also Read | FIFA World Cup final breaks search records, highest-ever traffic in 25 years: Google CEO Sundar Pichai

     

    Also Read | OnePlus 11 first official teaser is out! Here's what you can expect

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2022, 2:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung Galaxy A04 Samsung Galaxy A04e with 50MP camera 5000mAh battery launched details here gcw

    Samsung Galaxy A04, Samsung Galaxy A04e with 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery launched

    FIFA World Cup final breaks search records highest ever traffic in 25 years Google CEO Sundar Pichai gcw

    FIFA World Cup final breaks search records, highest-ever traffic in 25 years: Google CEO Sundar Pichai

    OnePlus 11 first official teaser is out Here is what you can expect gcw

    OnePlus 11 first official teaser is out! Here's what you can expect

    Apple MacBook Air may feature Pro like screen size likely to launch in 2023 Report gcw

    Apple MacBook Air may feature Pro-like screen size, likely to launch in 2023: Report

    Twitter removes device labels from tweets in its latest update - adt

    Twitter removes device labels from tweets in its latest update

    Recent Stories

    Winter Guide: How to take care of your child's health during wintertide RBA

    Winter Guide: How to take care of your child's health during wintertide

    Thai Navy warship sinks in severe weather at lease 31 sailors missing gcw

    Thai Navy warship sinks in severe weather, at lease 31 sailors missing

    FIFA World Cup Finals: Ranveer Singh cheering for Deepika Padukone unveiling trophy is couple goals - SEE PICS vma

    FIFA World Cup Finals: Ranveer Singh cheering for Deepika Padukone unveiling trophy is couple goals - SEE PICS

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs FRA, Argentina vs France: Truly could not have asked for more - Deepika Padukone after unveiling trophy-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: 'Truly couldn't have asked for more' - Deepika Padukone after unveiling trophy

    Border row: Maharashtra being misled over 'fake' Twitter handle issue, says Ashok Chavan

    Border row: Maharashtra being misled over 'fake' Twitter handle issue, says Ashok Chavan

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon
    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon
    football From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight snt

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    Video Icon