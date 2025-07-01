BSNL offers affordable recharge plans under 200 rupees with validity up to 70 days, including unlimited calling and data benefits. Find out which pack is best for you.

Telecom companies constantly introduce attractive recharge offers to entice customers. BSNL has once again presented users with a special gift, challenging other companies with plans priced under 200 rupees. These five plans offer numerous benefits and a validity of up to 70 days.

BSNL Data & Calling Recharge Plan

BSNL has introduced a special sale for customers, offering 400GB of data with a 40-day validity. Additionally, they've launched packs priced under 200 rupees with unlimited data and calling benefits.

BSNL Cheapest Plan List with Price

Rs 107 BSNL Recharge:

This pack comes with a 35-day validity, offering 200 minutes for free calling, 3GB of data, and a 50-day BSNL Tunes subscription. It's a good option for those who use less internet.

Rs 198 BSNL Recharge Pack:

This pack offers a 40-day validity with 2GB of data per day. After the daily data limit, internet speed is reduced to 40kbps, allowing for continued browsing.

Rs 147 Recharge Pack BSNL:

This pack provides a total of 10GB of high-speed data for 30 days, along with 100 SMS per day. It's a basic plan suitable for essential needs.

Rs 153 BSNL Recharge Plan Details:

This plan offers 26GB of data for 26 days, along with unlimited calling and 100 free SMS.

Rs 197 BSNL Recharge Pack:

This pack is popular for its 70-day validity. It offers 2GB of high-speed data per day and free calling for the first 15 days. After 15 days, the internet speed is reduced.

Which is the best BSNL recharge plan?

If you're still confused, choose a plan based on your needs. If you don't use much data, the 107 rupee plan is a good option. For long validity, choose the 197 rupee pack.