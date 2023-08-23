Threads web version officially released, will reach users soon, announces Zuckerberg

Meta's Twitter rival Threads now has a web version, and it will be available for users in the next couple of days. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the same via a Threads post.

Elon Musk's Twitter competitor Threads, a new text-based social networking platform, was unveiled by Meta at the beginning of last month. When Threads officially released, users were really anxious to give it a try because the app's launch had been in the news for quite some time. Users can quickly sign in to Threads using their Instagram credentials and began broadcasting their ideas to the world.

Within 5 days of its release, the app garnered a remarkable 100 million sign-ups, and it was one of the fastest-growing social networking platforms. A few weeks following Threads' debut, however, rumours claimed that the service had lost more than half of its customers.

A couple of days back, it was reported that Threads is planning to come up with a web version in order to retain users. And now, the web version has officially been announced by Meta.

Meta has officially announced the web version of its new social media app. In a thread on the social media site Threads, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that users will be able to access the online version soon. Users could only browse single postings on Threads until today, and there was no opportunity to engage with the post in any manner. However, that will soon change.

Threads users will be able to post, interact with other posts, and look at their feed with the new version.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Meta stated that the user decline is not unusual. According to the article, he said that the decline in users was "normal" and expressed confidence that retention rates will rise as the firm introduced additional features to the app.

