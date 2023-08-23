Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google Photos introduces redesigned editing tools for web users

    Google Photos has introduced a revamped web editor with new features to make photo editing easier, including preset color options and granular image adjustments.  The updated web editor is now available to everyone, except for the Dynamic option which is only available to Google One subscribers.

    Google Photos introduces redesigned editing tools for web users
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 12:19 PM IST

    Over the past year, Google Photos has added a tonne of new features, including powerful editing tools, video effects, and even AI-assisted tools so users can make their own Memories. The platform is currently receiving improvements on the web, and a recent update included a redesigned editor with capabilities that will make editing photographs even simpler.

    Now, whenever you open a photo, Google will urge you to test out its new editor. When you enter the new editing menu, it has a more modern style and a new Suggestions tab that offers four preset settings for a quick method to change the colours in your photo. 

    Currently, only Google One customers have access to the Dynamic option, while everyone else may use Enhance, Warn, and Cool. Users will now have access to preset ratios under the Aspect Ratio tab, making it simpler to crop photographs for various platforms and purposes.

    The picture may be altered in more detail on the following tab, which includes settings for brightness, contrast, highlights, saturation, and other factors. And the last option has several colour profiles that make it simpler to give a shot a certain appearance. It is possible to fine-tune each colour profile, adding more or less to an image.

    You may access the Google Photos website using a browser on a PC or Mac if you want to test this out. Simply choose a picture, and a tiny pop-up window indicating the location of the new tools should appear. From there, you can start experimenting. Of course, none of these capabilities should seem particularly novel if you routinely use the Google Photos app for iOS or Android because they have existed in the app for quite some time.

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2023, 12:19 PM IST
