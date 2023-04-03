Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Their propaganda isn't even interesting': Elon Musk targets NYT after they lose verified badge

    Twitter has removed the gold "verified" marker from the New York Times' main account. Elon Musk targeted the New York Times in several tweets, saying, "The real tragedy of @NYTimes is that their propaganda isn't even interesting" and calling its main feed the "equivalent of diarrhea" and "unreadable."

    Their propaganda isnt even interesting Elon Musk targets NYT after they lose verified badge gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

    As Twitter switched to a paid verification system and CEO Elon Musk criticised the news organisation, the platform's primary account for the New York Times lost its gold "verified" badge. Musk took over the microblogging platform last year and made a priority of opening the "blue checkmark," indicating an authentic account, to paying subscribers. The site announced it would start winding down "legacy" blue checkmarks from April 1.

    The New York Times was one of the news media organizations, businesses, and nonprofits that had already lost their blue mark and been identified by Musk's new system as verified company accounts with a gold tick.

    Also Read | Elon Musk’s Twitter to give free blue verified ticks to THESE accounts; Check details

    After the launch of the subscription service known as Twitter Blue, these organisations would have to pay a monthly charge of $1,000 in the United States and $50 for each extra connected account in order to keep the gold tick.

    According to The New York Times, it will not pay for a validated business account and will only register for a blue tick if it is absolutely necessary for writers' reporting requirements. LeBron James and other prominent figures from the media who also declared they would not pay for Twitter Blue have kept the blue or gold checkmarks on their profiles.

    In the early hours of Sunday, Musk targeted the New York Times in several tweets, saying, "The real tragedy of @NYTimes is that their propaganda isn't even interesting" and calling its main feed the "equivalent of diarrhea" and "unreadable."

    Also Read | Unbelievable! Thanks to AI, people could 'live on' after death as early as 2050; expert explains how

     

    The blue mark, which was introduced in 2009 and has since become a defining feature, has helped the platform establish itself as a dependable venue for newsmakers and activists.

    Also Read | Only verified accounts can vote in Twitter Polls from April 15, announces Elon Musk

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Elon Musk Twitter to give free blue verified ticks to these accounts check eligibility know details gcw

    Elon Musk’s Twitter to give free blue verified ticks to THESE accounts; Check details

    Unbelievable Thanks to AI people could live on after death as early as 2050 expert explains how gcw

    Unbelievable! Thanks to AI, people could 'live on' after death as early as 2050; expert explains how

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro new solid buttons may work with gloves and cases report gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro new solid buttons may work with gloves and cases

    India achieved it ISRO as Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission successful gcw

    'India achieved it': ISRO as Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission successful

    Redmi Note 12 5G gets new variant in India will be available from April 6 priced at Rs 21999 details here gcw

    Redmi Note 12 5G gets new variant in India, will be available from April 6

    Recent Stories

    Honouring the Legend: Inspiring story of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

    Honouring the Legend: Inspiring story of Sam Manekshaw

    Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly was body shamed, age shamed for romancing younger guy? AHA

    'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly was body shamed, age shamed for romancing younger guy?

    Akshara Singh's MMS LEAKED again; Bhojpuri actress' videos with boyfriend go viral on Telegram And Reddit RBA

    Akshara Singh's MMS LEAKED again; Bhojpuri actress' videos with boyfriend go viral on Telegram And Reddit

    Indore temple stepwell tragedy: Bulldozers roll in as crackdown ordered on illegal structure AJR

    Indore temple stepwell tragedy: Bulldozers roll in as crackdown ordered on illegal structure

    Blocked roads to massive protests Here is how New York is preparing for Donald Trump surrender in Manhattan court gcw

    Blocked roads to massive protests: Here's how New York is preparing for Donald Trump's surrender in Manhattan

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon