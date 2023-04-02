Unbelievable! Thanks to AI, people could 'live on' after death as early as 2050; expert explains how

People will be able to ‘live on’ after death thanks to powerful AI technology, a computer expert has claimed. The loved ones who pass away will continue to exist in a digital form thanks to Artificial Intelligence ‘capturing’ their looks and personality.

This doppelganger would then be able to "live on" after passing away, enabling grieving family members to communicate with their deceased loved one. Dr. Ali stated: "Our awareness, knowledge, and experiences will be transmitted to our digital twins by combining AI with digital technologies and motion capture tools."

The computer expert claimed that the technology, which might be available as early as 2050, would be transformative in an interview with the Mail.

People will be able to engage with these digital twins in real time and gain information from them using NLP-based tools that are significantly more sophisticated than ChatGPT and Bard, he continued.

The leader in online shopping, Amazon, has already shown off a feature that would let its Alexa smart speaker address customers in the voice of a deceased relative.

