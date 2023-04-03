Elon Musk’s Twitter to give free blue verified ticks to THESE accounts; Check details

Social media platform Twitter ended legacy verified blue ticks on its accounts from April 1. The businesses have to pay $1,000 a month to verify their accounts. But it seems that some organisations might not have to pay the monthly fees. Check all details here.

Time is up. As Twitter gets ready to make some significant adjustments to how its authentication process functions, most users who previously took advantage of the "precious" blue mark for free. In an effort to aid "organizations and their affiliates in differentiating themselves on Twitter," Twitter recently debuted Verified Organizations worldwide.

Recently, the feature's worldwide rollout was verified by Twitter's new CEO, Elon Musk. Companies will need to sign up for Twitter Blue if they want to maintain their blue mark under Verified Organizations. The expense to do so is USD $1,000. (Rs 82,000 approx).

Yet, it appears that some organisations can be exempt from paying the monthly charges. The leading social media firm will give free ticks to the 500 marketers who spend the most on its platforms. Also, the top 10,000 organisations by followers count might get a free verification, New York Times reported.

Twitter's official handle confirmed the rollout of Verified Organizations feature globally.

The post stated, "Verified Organizations is a novel method for businesses and their associates to stand out on Twitter. Vetted organisations that join up for Verified Organizations are fully in charge of screening and validating the accounts they are associated with, rather than depending on Twitter to be the only source of truth for which accounts should be verified."

It added that the accounts that are 'affiliated' with the organization will get a badge on their profile that will display the organization's logo.

Elon Musk recently enumerated a number of functions that non-verified Twitter users won't be able to use. After April 15, survey participation will no longer be an option for non-verified Twitter users. Furthermore, your tweets won't appear in suggestions, which can significantly reduce your reach. According to the proprietor of Twitter, there is no other way to "address advanced AI bot swarms taking over," which is a "losing battle."

