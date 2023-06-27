Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Telegram to introduce Instagram-like 'Stories' feature in July; Check out all details

    Telegram is all set to introduce stories on their platform, wherein users will be able to engage with their contacts in a similar fashion that they enjoy on Instagram. Telegram’s story feature will let its users have complete control over who can view their stories.

    Telegram to introduce Instagram like Stories feature in July Check out all details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 2:46 PM IST

    The new 'Stories' feature was announced by Telegram's founder and CEO Pavel Durov on Tuesday and will go live in the first week of July. Instagram Stories has become synonymous with our lives, but now we have Telegram, which is all set to roll out a similar feature. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov revealed that the messaging service will soon include Stories. "Our users have been requesting that we add stories to Telegram for a long time. Stories are the subject of more than half of the feature requests we get," Durov said on his Telegram channel.

    Users will be able to decide with fine detail who may view their stories: Everyone, only their connections (with some exclusions), a small number of carefully chosen contacts, or a list of Close Friends.

    Also Read | iPhone 13 for Rs 20,575 on Flipkart! Grab AMAZING Apple smartphone now

    Additionally, users will be able to conceal articles posted by any contact by moving them to the Contacts section's "Hidden" list rather than the main screen.  Users will be able to caption their stories, add links or further information, and tag other individuals in addition to using photo and video editing capabilities. "Building on the success of Telegram's Video Messages, we're adding the option to post photos and videos taken by the front and rear cameras simultaneously," Durov added.

    Moreover, users will have the ability to choose when a story expires- in six, 12, 24, or 48 hours- or if they want to permanently display stories on the profile page, with individual privacy settings for each.

    Also Read | Oppo Reno 10 series to launch in India soon, key features confirmed; Here's what you can expect

    While announcing the feature, Pavel Durov wrote, “The ability to save your stories to the profile page will make Telegram profiles more informative and colorful.” 

    Also Read | iPhone 15 Pro Max case image LEAKED! Apple may swap mute key with custom button after 16 years

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2023, 2:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 13 for Rs 20575 on Flipkart Grab AMAZING Apple smartphone now gcw

    iPhone 13 for Rs 20,575 on Flipkart! Grab AMAZING Apple smartphone now

    WhatsApp update Messaging app to roll out darker top app bar soon for Android gcw

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to roll out darker top app bar soon for Android

    John Goodenough Nobel winner who invented Lithium Ion batteries passes away gcw

    John Goodenough, Nobel winner who invented Lithium-Ion batteries, passes away

    Oppo Reno 10 series to launch in India soon Key features confirmed here is what you can expect gcw

    Oppo Reno 10 series to launch in India soon, key features confirmed; Here's what you can expect

    Nothing Phone 2 Glyph Interface officially REVEALED Check out the video gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) Glyph Interface officially REVEALED! Check out the video

    Recent Stories

    Who was CV Dev Malayalam Actor passes away at the age of 83 read more DETAILS (MAH)

    Who was CV Dev? Malayalam Actor passes away at the age of 83, read more DETAILS

    Artificial Intelligence in England to treat cancer patients two times faster with radiotherapy: Report AJR

    Artificial Intelligence in England to treat cancer patients two times faster with radiotherapy: Report

    ODI World Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli fans eager to gift Babar Azam 'taste of defeat' on 29th birthday snt

    ODI World Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Virat Kohli fans eager to gift Babar Azam 'taste of defeat' on 29th birthday

    ODI World Cup 2023: Virender Sehwag backs India to beat Pakistan on October 15; relives 2011 semi-final clash osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Virender Sehwag backs India to beat Pakistan on October 15; relives 2011 semi-final clash

    Shocking! Kerala reports nearly 1 point four lakh stray dog attack cases in 2023, over 25000 in June alone anr

    Shocking! Kerala reports nearly 1.4 lakh stray dog attack cases in 2023, over 25,000 in June alone

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon