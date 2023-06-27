Telegram to introduce Instagram-like 'Stories' feature in July; Check out all details

Telegram is all set to introduce stories on their platform, wherein users will be able to engage with their contacts in a similar fashion that they enjoy on Instagram. Telegram’s story feature will let its users have complete control over who can view their stories.

The new 'Stories' feature was announced by Telegram's founder and CEO Pavel Durov on Tuesday and will go live in the first week of July. Instagram Stories has become synonymous with our lives, but now we have Telegram, which is all set to roll out a similar feature. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov revealed that the messaging service will soon include Stories. "Our users have been requesting that we add stories to Telegram for a long time. Stories are the subject of more than half of the feature requests we get," Durov said on his Telegram channel.

Users will be able to decide with fine detail who may view their stories: Everyone, only their connections (with some exclusions), a small number of carefully chosen contacts, or a list of Close Friends.

Additionally, users will be able to conceal articles posted by any contact by moving them to the Contacts section's "Hidden" list rather than the main screen. Users will be able to caption their stories, add links or further information, and tag other individuals in addition to using photo and video editing capabilities. "Building on the success of Telegram's Video Messages, we're adding the option to post photos and videos taken by the front and rear cameras simultaneously," Durov added.

Moreover, users will have the ability to choose when a story expires- in six, 12, 24, or 48 hours- or if they want to permanently display stories on the profile page, with individual privacy settings for each.

While announcing the feature, Pavel Durov wrote, “The ability to save your stories to the profile page will make Telegram profiles more informative and colorful.”

