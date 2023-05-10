Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Scam on Twitter: You may lose money after writing 'Paytm' on micro-blogging site; Check details

    Scam on Twitter: Fake Paytm Customer Care accounts have flooded Twitter and all of them have one intention i.e. phish personal details from you and steal money from you.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 10, 2023, 5:41 PM IST

    It appears that Twitter is flooded by phoney customer assistance accounts for Paytm, a well-known online payment service in India. When you enter "Paytm" on Twitter, several fraudulent bots will immediately reply, pretending to be Paytm customer service representatives with the aim of phishing personal information and stealing money. 

    Customers frequently contact the official Paytm support handle for assistance with failed transactions and other UPI-related problems. Customers tweet screenshots of problems they've encountered that include private data like mobile numbers or UPI IDs. 

    Scammers take advantage of these specifics and call the clients personally while posing as assistance. Scammers typically attempt to steal money while offering to offer refunds. In certain situations, the con artists additionally demand that the clients to download screen-sharing applications so they may later steal login information, bank information, passwords, and UPI pins. 

    Elon Musk removed the Blue ticks from previously verified accounts, making it challenging to distinguish between legitimate and fraudulent accounts with identical names. The con artists are attempting to profit from the circumstance by exploiting it. 

    Users must exercise extreme caution while tweeting about Paytm since anything they write that mentions the online payment service will rapidly catch fraudsters' notice. 

    Users are warned to avoid divulging any personal information on Twitter. It is best to avoid sharing bank account numbers or other personal information with anybody due to the recent increase in scams in India. 

