    Apple iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max may feature 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display: Report

    The display details of the iPhone 16 series have been revealed by a reliable display industry analyst. It will be a successor to the iPhone 15 series, which is expected to launch later this year in September. Check out all details here.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 10, 2023, 11:28 AM IST

    The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly set to launch its new iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models in 2024, with display sizes of around 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively. Given that the iPhone keeps getting bigger, these new sizes would be the biggest ever.

    Ross Young, an expert with a track record of correctly forecasting display-related specifics for impending Apple devices, provided the information. According to industry expert Young, Apple will increase the size of the Pro-series iPhones in 2019, moving beyond the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

    In contrast, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have screens that are 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively. It is anticipated that these sizes will not alter when the iPhone 15 Pro versions are released later this year.

    Elaborating further about the upcoming series, the iPhone 15 and its Plus model are expected to pack Apple’s Bionic A16 chipset, whereas the Pro models will come with the new A17 chip under the hood. 

    Instead of Apple's exclusive Lightning connector, all models are believed to contain USB Type-C ports. The company's brand-new Dynamic Island feature, which was unveiled solely on the iPhone 14 Pro models, is rumoured to be present on all the handsets. This implies that all of the units could have the punch-hole display design.

    With the newest versions, Apple is also anticipated to include a larger battery pack and improved battery optimisation. It's expected that iOS 17 will come pre-installed on the iPhone 15 series. The rear camera setup could include a 48-megapixel primary sensor instead of a 12-megapixel main camera seen on previous models. 

    Last Updated May 10, 2023, 11:28 AM IST
