Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Unacceptable': India to probe WhatsApp's 'privacy breach' over background microphone use

    The government will investigate a claim that WhatsApp accessed the microphone of smartphone users while the phone was not in use, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Wednesday.
     

    Unacceptable India to probe WhatsApp s privacy breach over background microphone use gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 10, 2023, 2:26 PM IST

    The Indian government will examine WhatsApp's alleged breach of privacy following accusations that the Meta-owned instant messaging platform uses the microphone in the background.

    In a tweet, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the government will examine the alleged breach of privacy even as the new Digital Personal Data Protection Bill was being readied. This came after a customer complained that WhatsApp had accessed his microphone while he slept.

    According to Foad Dabiri, an engineering director at Twitter, wrote on Saturday: "WhatsApp has been using the microphone in the background, while I was asleep and since I woke up at 6 AM."

    Also Read | Elon Musk: WhatsApp can't be trusted; Twitter to allow calls, encrypted texts soon

    Replying to Dabiri's tweet, Chandrasekhar said, "This is an unacceptable breach and violation of privacy." He further wrote: "We will be examining this immediately and will act on any violation of privacy even as the new Digital Personal Data Protection bill is being readied."

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max may feature 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display: Report

    Meanwhile, WhatsApp reacted by stating that it has spoken with the Twitter developer who had reported a problem with his Pixel phone and WhatsApp during the previous 24 hours.

    According to a tweet from WhatsApp, "We believe this is an Android bug that misattributes information in their Privacy Dashboard and have asked Google to investigate and remediate."

    "Once granted permission, WhatsApp only accesses the microphone when a user is making a call, recording a voice note, or uploading a video - and even then, these communications are protected by end-to-end encryption so WhatsApp cannot hear them," it said.

    Also Read | Apple introduces special Watch Pride Edition Sport Band at Rs 4500

    Separately, Indian WhatsApp users have reported a sharp increase in receiving spam calls from abroad in recent days. The majority of these spam calls included country codes from Indonesia (+62), Vietnam (+84), Malaysia (+60), Kenya (+254), and Ethiopia (+251), according to many individuals on Twitter.
     

    Last Updated May 10, 2023, 2:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy recommends Santiniketan for inclusion in UNESCO world heritage list AJR

    Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy recommends Santiniketan for inclusion in UNESCO world heritage list

    More Rajasthan develops, more India's development will gain momentum': PM Modi AJR

    'More Rajasthan develops, more India's development will gain momentum': PM Modi

    Kerala woman doctor's death: IMA state president Sulphi Noohu's old FB post grabs attention! Here's what he wrote anr

    Kerala woman doctor's death: IMA state president Sulphi Noohu's old FB post grabs attention! Check

    Kerala HC to hold special sitting in afternoon today over death of woman doctor anr

    Kerala HC to hold special sitting in afternoon today over death of woman doctor

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief Delhi Court seeks status report on complaint against Brij Bhushan Singh gcw

    Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Delhi Court seeks status report on complaint against Brij Bhushan Singh

    Recent Stories

    Poonam Pandey HOT Photos: Actress makes fans sweat by flaunting curves in pink bikini vma

    Poonam Pandey HOT Photos: Actress makes fans sweat by flaunting curves in pink bikini

    Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy recommends Santiniketan for inclusion in UNESCO world heritage list AJR

    Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy recommends Santiniketan for inclusion in UNESCO world heritage list

    Apple introduces special Watch Pride Edition Sport Band at Rs 4500 know whats different about it gcw

    Apple introduces special Watch Pride Edition Sport Band at Rs 4500

    football UCL UEFA Champions League semis: Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti delighted at exterme competition as Manchester City-Real Madrid settle for draw-ayh

    UCL semis: Guardiola, Ancelotti delighted at exterme competition as City-Madrid settle for draw in opening leg

    Cannes Film Festival 2023: 4 Indian Films all set for grand premiere at 76th Palme d'Or RBA

    Cannes Film Festival 2023: 4 Indian Films all set for grand premiere at 76th Palme d'Or

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon