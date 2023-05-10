Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple introduces special Watch Pride Edition Sport Band at Rs 4500

    Apple has introduced a new Pride Edition Sport Band accompanied by a matching watch face and iOS wallpaper. The new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper will be available next week, and requires watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5.

    First Published May 10, 2023, 1:55 PM IST

    To honour the continuing campaign for the promotion of equality for LGBTQ+ communities all around the world, Apple has unveiled a new Pride Edition Sport Band along with a matching watch face and iOS wallpaper.

    Black and brown represent Black and Latino communities, as well as those who have died from or are currently living with HIV/AIDS, while light blue, pink, and white stand in for transgender and nonbinary people. The new Sport Band design also features the original pride flag rainbow colours. 

    The Pride Edition Sport Band is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 and later and comes in sizes of 41mm and 45mm. In order to use the new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper, you must have watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5 installed. On May 23, you may place an order for it on apple.com/in, and on May 24, it will be offered for Rs 4500 at Apple Store locations.

    The pattern for this year incorporates a happy rainbow of geometric forms on a white background, which are then compressed to form the finished band. The base material flows around each shape as it is being formed, slightly altering how they are arranged. The distinctiveness of each band reflects the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community as a whole. 

    The new Pride Celebration watch face and iOS wallpaper celebrate the community's solidarity and interdependence. When a user raises and moves their wrist or taps the watch display, colourful shapes appear to move into the display from the band. When the user opens their iPhone, the corresponding wallpaper, another colourful rendition of this year's Pride design, rotates in real time.

    Last Updated May 10, 2023, 1:55 PM IST
