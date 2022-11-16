The story behind Elon Musk ‘rehiring’ sacked employees who never worked at Twitter

Musk shared a picture of him posing with two people who seemed like his employees. "Welcoming back Ligma & Johnson!" he wrote along with the picture. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Tesla CEO and the new owner of the social media platform, Elon Musk said that it's “important to admit” when he is wrong.

You would think that Elon Musk has rehired two Twitter staffers after reading his most recent tweet. Musk uploaded a photo on Tuesday of himself with "Rahul Ligma" and "Daniel Johnson." He said in his post that he made a mistake by firing these two workers and that he is now bringing them back to the organisation.

Musk said, "Welcoming back Ligma & Johnson," in a tweet. "Important to admit when I'm wrong & firing them was truly one of my worst blunders," he tweeted in the same thread.

Given that these two individuals were never initially recruited by Twitter, it appears to be a practical prank. These two individuals were spotted outside the Twitter headquarters with boxes while posing as workers sacked by Elon Musk a day after the Twitter acquisition was finalised. Even the names are made up. At the time, the duo tricked multiple media outlets as the public anxiously awaited news on whether Tesla CEO had begun axing staffers.

Days prior, Elon Musk let go more than half of Twitter's workforce. He subsequently proceeded to fire roughly 80% of the contractual employees. Rahul Ligma was also spotted acting like he had been sacked by the struggling cryptocurrency exchange as he stood outside the FTX headquarters in the Bahamas.

Employees at Twitter have begun leaving the company barely weeks following Musk's takeover, fake firings and rehirings aside. The names include Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of trust and safety, chief privacy officer Damien Kieran and chief compliance officer Marianne Fogarty.

Elon Musk also publicly dismissed a worker on Twitter after he disputed Musk's assertions that the Twitter app was painfully sluggish in several nations. Musk responded by announcing, "He's fired," putting a stop to the exchange. Separately, Musk on Tuesday fired employees who crticised him on the social network or in its internal Slack messaging system.

