Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The story behind Elon Musk ‘rehiring’ sacked employees who never worked at Twitter

    Musk shared a picture of him posing with two people who seemed like his employees. "Welcoming back Ligma & Johnson!" he wrote along with the picture. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Tesla CEO and the new owner of the social media platform, Elon Musk said that it's “important to admit” when he is wrong.
     

    The story behind Elon Musk rehiring sacked employees who never worked at Twitter gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 1:12 PM IST

    You would think that Elon Musk has rehired two Twitter staffers after reading his most recent tweet. Musk uploaded a photo on Tuesday of himself with "Rahul Ligma" and "Daniel Johnson." He said in his post that he made a mistake by firing these two workers and that he is now bringing them back to the organisation.

    Musk said, "Welcoming back Ligma & Johnson," in a tweet. "Important to admit when I'm wrong & firing them was truly one of my worst blunders," he tweeted in the same thread.

    Given that these two individuals were never initially recruited by Twitter, it appears to be a practical prank. These two individuals were spotted outside the Twitter headquarters with boxes while posing as workers sacked by Elon Musk a day after the Twitter acquisition was finalised. Even the names are made up. At the time, the duo tricked multiple media outlets as the public anxiously awaited news on whether Tesla CEO had begun axing staffers.

    Also Read | Elon Musk announces Twitter Blue subscription to relaunch on November 29

    Days prior, Elon Musk let go more than half of Twitter's workforce. He subsequently proceeded to fire roughly 80% of the contractual employees. Rahul Ligma was also spotted acting like he had been sacked by the struggling cryptocurrency exchange as he stood outside the FTX headquarters in the Bahamas.

    Employees at Twitter have begun leaving the company barely weeks following Musk's takeover, fake firings and rehirings aside.  The names include Yoel Roth, Twitter’s head of trust and safety, chief privacy officer Damien Kieran and chief compliance officer Marianne Fogarty. 

    Also Read | Elon Musk fires Twitter's app developer via tweet; here's why

    Elon Musk also publicly dismissed a worker on Twitter after he disputed Musk's assertions that the Twitter app was painfully sluggish in several nations. Musk responded by announcing, "He's fired," putting a stop to the exchange.  Separately, Musk on Tuesday fired employees who crticised him on the social network or in its internal Slack messaging system.

    Also Read | No WFH, 40 hours per week: Elon Musk to employees, warns staff to prepare for 'difficult times ahead'

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2022, 1:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Alive because of Apple Watch Indian teen survives using call feature in his watch Tim Cook reacts gcw

    'Alive because of Apple Watch': Indian teen survives using call feature in his watch; Tim Cook reacts

    Elon Musk announces Twitter Blue subscription to relaunch on November 29 gcw

    Elon Musk announces Twitter Blue subscription to relaunch on November 29

    Google Play introduces UPI Autopay support for subscription based payments in India gcw

    Google Play introduces UPI Autopay support for subscription-based payments in India

    Google launches Health Connect one stop health app now available Know all details here gcw

    Google launches Health Connect, one-stop health app now available; Know all details here

    Google Pixel 7a specs leaked online likely to feature 90 Hz screen refresh rate dual camera more price gcw

    Google Pixel 7a specs leaked online, likely to feature 90 Hz screen refresh rate, dual camera & more

    Recent Stories

    Special Explained Why India at the helm of G20 is a historic moment

    Explained: Why India at the helm of G20 is a historic moment

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP kidnapped our Surat candidate Kanchan Jariwala, claims AAP - adt

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP kidnapped our Surat candidate Kanchan Jariwala, claims AAP

    India's presidency in 2023 will focus on bridging the digital divide: PM Modi at G20 Summit AJR

    India's presidency in 2023 will focus on bridging digital divide: PM Modi at G20 Summit

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty gets an expensive gift from Rajinikanth-report RBA

    Kantara star Rishab Shetty gets an expensive gift from Rajinikanth-report

    football Is retirement after Qatar World Cup 2022 on Lionel Messi's mind? Argentinian icon gives goosebumps response snt

    Is retirement after Qatar World Cup 2022 on Messi's mind? Argentinian icon's gives goosebumps response

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23: Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: 'Road map starts from now for ICC T20 World Cup 2024' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon