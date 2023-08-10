Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Reliance Jio introduces Independence Day 2023 offer for prepaid users worth Rs 2,999/yr; Check details

    Reliance Jio has announced a new Independence Day offer. Reliance Jio has launched a Rs 2,999 annual recharge pack, which offers a number of additional benefits. The offer is visible on both Jio app and website. Here are the details.

    First Published Aug 10, 2023, 5:58 PM IST

    Reliance Jio has launched a new Independence Day offer for prepaid users. The telecom provider has introduced a Rs 2,999 yearly recharge plan that comes with a variety of extra perks. In addition to talking and internet, the Jio package comes with a number of extras, such as savings on popular food delivery services, travel, online shopping, and more. Here is all the information you require.

    Let's start by knowing the basic features of the yearly Rs 2,999 plan before we go into the added benefits. Users receive 100 SMS every day for a whole year, 2.5GB of internet per day, and unlimited phone call privileges. You are essentially providing customers with 912.5GB of total data. Users of the bundle may also receive 5G data.

    For Jio prepaid customers, this Jio Independence Day Offer 2023 also offers additional perks. These include possible savings of up to Rs 1,500 on flights booked through Yatra, as well as a Rs 100 discount on Swiggy purchases costing Rs 249 or more.

    In addition, customers who book domestic hotels through Yatra can receive a 15 percent discount (up to Rs 4,000). Select goods on Ajio are also eligible for a Rs 200 discount on orders of Rs 999 or more. On Netmeds, a 20% discount and additional NMS Supercash are also available for orders over Rs 999. In addition, select audio equipment and home appliances purchased through Reliance Digital are eligible for a flat 10-percent discount under the deal.

    The latest offer is already live for prepaid users, so people can claim it. But the exact date that this deal will end is not yet known. People may also recharge using the deal by visiting Jio's official website.

    Video Icon