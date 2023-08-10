Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera may get HUGE UPGRADE over Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will come with an upgraded telephoto camera sensor. As per the tipster, the handset will pack a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumoured to include some camera upgrades when it launches early next year. The alleged smartphone from the South Korean manufacturer is claimed to include a new telephoto camera sensor. The improvement would improve the quality of the image and the video. The quad rear camera system on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra this year was led by a 200-megapixel sensor. It has a 3-x optical zoom 10-megapixel telephoto camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, according to well-known tipper Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), will include an improved telephoto camera sensor. The device would, according to the tip, include a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with a 3x optical zoom.

If true, this claim would represent a major upgrade over the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 10-megapixel, 3-x telephoto camera.

If the Galaxy S24 Ultra's telescopic camera receives a resolution boost, we may anticipate better picture and zoom quality. It is prudent to take all of these leaks with a grain of salt as Samsung has not yet publicly verified any information about the next flagship series.

Early in the following year, the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra are anticipated to become official. Titanium frames are rumoured to be used by Samsung in the Galaxy S24 series. The chassis of the earlier generations is made of aluminium. Screen size for the Galaxy S24+ is listed as 6.65 inches. A new EV battery technology is reportedly included in the Galaxy S24 Ultra to provide enhanced battery life.

The new devices may be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and utilise One UI 6.0, which is based on Android 14. They could have 200-megapixel sensors with enhanced zooming.

During the Galaxy Unpacked event in February of this year, Samsung's Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra were introduced. The starting price for the standard Galaxy S23 in India is Rs. 74,999. The starting prices for the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra are Rs. 94,999 and Rs. 1,34,999, respectively. A specially designed Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy SoC powers the devices.

