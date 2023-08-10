OnePlus is offering lifetime warranty on screen for THIS issue but only in India: Report

OnePlus has responded to people's complaints about a widespread screen issue with the best possible solution. Any customer using a OnePlus phone having the green line on the screen gets lifetime screen warranty.

OnePlus is finally tackling a serious problem faced by its customers, and offering them lifetime warranty for the issue. The green line issue, which has proliferated over the previous several months, has been widely reported by OnePlus owners.

OnePlus has verified that every client using a OnePlus phone with the green line on the screen receives lifetime screen warranty, meaning you may repair the screen for free as many times as you encounter the issue. The company has stayed mute on the matter up until this point.

The brand shared this update via a statement in this report, which will definitely please the existing OnePlus owners who have been affected by the problem, or any future buyer who decided against buying from OnePlus because of the issue.

Also Read | iPhone 15 series: Launch date to features; 5 major leaks about Apple's upcoming smartphone

For the time being, it appears that the warranty is only available to OnePlus customers in India, but we are optimistic that other regions will soon have access to it as well.

The green line is not thought to be a hardware flaw but is instead vaguely linked to a problem with AMOLED displays, which are widely used by companies like OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Vivo. However, OnePlus is the first to put up a hand and make sure that clients are not resentful as a result of a problem that is not their fault.

Also Read | 'Alexa, kya tumhe garmi lagti hai?': Amazon reveals what Indians love asking its smart speakers

The firm is offering some of its customers the possibility to upgrade to a new model in addition to the screen warranty, for which it has released discount coupons. According to the source, users of the OnePlus 8 Pro, 8T, 9, and 9R who have experienced the green line issue are eligible to use these coupons to purchase a new OnePlus phone at a special discounted rate.

According to the information provided, brand retailers are providing discounts up to Rs 25,500 and an additional Rs 4,500 discount if you upgrade from the aforementioned models to the OnePlus 10R.

Also Read | iPhone 15 series: Apple launch event to follow pre-recorded format?