    Realme 10 series confirmed to launch in November; here's everything you need to know

    "We have something exciting that you requested coming very soon," Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth tweeted. The company may stick to standard models, according to reports. According to a teaser posted on Twitter by a senior company executive, the Realme 10 Pro+ (or Pro) may have a curved display.

    First Published Oct 27, 2022, 2:55 PM IST

    Realme has officially confirmed the November 2022 launch of its next-generation Realme 10 series. The new smartphone is expected to debut in China first, followed by global markets (including India) a few weeks later. The latest 10 series from the company has been rumoured for a while, and as expected, the upcoming line-up includes a regular model and a '10 Pro.' According to leaks, the regular models will be joined by a higher variant of the 10 series, possibly dubbed the Realme 10 Pro+. Realme has yet to confirm a specific launch date.

    The news was out when Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth tweeted about the new Realme 10 series. The tweet featured an image of a chipset with no branding, but according to sources, it appears to be an octa-core chipset with a flat-edge design. "We've got something exciting that you asked for, coming very soon," Madhav tweeted. Can you guess what the big reveal is? Three major technological advancements #realme10Series."

     

    According to reports, the company may stick to standard models. The Realme 10 Pro+ (or Pro) may have a curved display, as implied by a teaser posted by a senior company executive on Twitter.

    The Realme 10 Pro+, the upcoming new Realme phone, was recently spotted at China's TENAA certification site, where the features, key specs, and design were revealed.

    The Realme 10 series, rumoured to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, will be available in two variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The device will be powered by a 4,890mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

    The upcoming Realme 10 series (a higher variant likely to be called Realme+ 10 Pro) is expected to feature an OIS-enabled main rear camera for better and more detailed image quality, similar to the Realme 9 Pro+ launched last year.

    The Realme 10, which is expected to be the base model, is powered by a MediaTek Helio G92 processor and will support 33W fast charging. Furthermore, sources claim that the base model will have a 120Hz LCD rather than an AMOLED display.

    We still need pricing information; however, we anticipate that the devices will be priced mid-range, with a starting range of Rs 15,000 - Rs 20,000.
     

