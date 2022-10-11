Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2022: Huge discounts offers on Nothing Phone (1), Pixel 6a & more

During the sale, Flipkart is offering massive discounts on several smartphones across brands including Nothing, Google, Samsung, Realme, Poco and more. To make the deals even more tempting, the e-commerce platforms have partnered with State Bank of India (SBI) to offer 10 per cent instant discount.

