Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2022: Huge discounts offers on Nothing Phone (1), Pixel 6a & more
During the sale, Flipkart is offering massive discounts on several smartphones across brands including Nothing, Google, Samsung, Realme, Poco and more. To make the deals even more tempting, the e-commerce platforms have partnered with State Bank of India (SBI) to offer 10 per cent instant discount.
- During the Flipkart sale, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also on sale. After the flat reduction, the flip phone is available for Rs 59,999. SBI card holders can also receive a 10% immediate discount.
- During the Flipkart Diwali sale, the Pixel 6a is also available at a cheaper price of Rs 27,999. The Pixel 6a is a fantastic offer to think about at this pricing. Notably, the SBI bank offer is included in the price of the Pixel phone.
- Nothing Phone (1) is offered at a reduced cost. The recently released smartphone is now being sold during the Flipkart Diwali sale for around $27,000. Notably, the bank offer that SBI is making is included in the agreement.
- During the Flipkart Big Diwali sale, Realme GT 2 is also on sale. The cost of the smartphone starts at Rs 26,999. The bank offer is included in the pricing.
- The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is also offered at a reduced price. The cost of the smartphone starts at Rs 35,499. The bank offer is included in the pricing.
- The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is also available at a much lower price during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. Interested buyers can grab the flagship smartphone for as low as Rs 57,000. This discount offer is inclusive of the SBI bank offer.