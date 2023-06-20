Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp update: You can now automatically silence calls from unknown numbers; Here's how to use this feature

    Amidst the rise of scam calls in India, WhatsApp has finally added the highly anticipated feature – Silence Unknown Callers. Once turned on, the feature will silence incoming calls from unknown numbers, ensuring that users are not disturbed by multiple scam calls.
     

    First Published Jun 20, 2023, 3:17 PM IST

    Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta, has announced a new privacy feature on WhatsApp called Silence Unknown Callers. According to WhatsApp, this functionality gives users better control over incoming calls and offers improved security against spam, prank calls, and shady callers. WhatsApp users may automatically block unwanted calls from unknown contacts by using the Silence Unknown Callers feature.

    The user's phone will not ring when an unknown caller calls. They will still continue to be visible in the call list, enabling users to examine them later in case any crucial communications were received.

    Zuckerberg stated in his statement that "you can now automatically silence incoming calls on WhatsApp from unknown contacts for even more privacy and control." The new function responds to growing complaints about invasive and unwelcome calls.

    The launch of the new function coincides with an upsurge in WhatsApp spam and scams targeting Indian users. It is anticipated that fewer people would fall victim to fraud once the new tool is made available to all customers.

    How to silence unknown calls on WhatsApp for Android:

    • Click on the three dots in the upper right corner of WhatsApp when it has opened.
    • Open the "Privacy" section by tapping "Settings" once more.
    • Click "Calls" after scrolling down.
    • Toggle the "Silence unknown callers" option in the "Calls" section.

    How to stop calls from unknown numbers on WhatsApp for iPhone:

    • Tap "Settings" after opening WhatsApp.
    • Open the "Calls" area under "Privacy" at this point.
    • Turn "Silence unknown callers" on under the "Calls" section.

    Furthermore, WhatsApp has also introduced Privacy Checkup, a feature that guides users through essential privacy settings. Users may access a step-by-step procedure that improves the security of their messages, calls, and personal information by choosing "Start checkup" under the Privacy settings. According to the business, using this strategy enables people to select the amount of security that best meets their needs.

    Other privacy-focused features include Disappearing Messages, screenshot blocking for View Once messages, and the ability to control online presence.

