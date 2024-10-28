Project Jarvis: Is Google working on 'secret project' to take control over your computer? Details here

Google is secretly developing Project Jarvis, an AI agent integrated into Chrome that automates web-based tasks like research, shopping, and booking flights. Powered by a future iteration of Google Gemini, this AI aims to simplify online interactions by minimizing user steps.

Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 2:01 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 2:01 PM IST

Google is reportedly working on a secret project which will use an AI agent in your web browser that will perform tasks on your behalf. The project has been codenamed Project Jarvis. This was reported by The Information. According to the source, the AI system would be capable of "gathering research, purchasing a product, or booking a flight." It is thought that a future iteration of Google Gemini will power the project. According to reports, the corporation is now working on this project in secret; they have not yet provided any confirmation.

Project Jarvis is specifically designed for browser integration. The report claims that the AI system is first being modified to only function with Google Chrome. In essence, a user will be able to "automate everyday, web-based tasks" by having the AI agent complete a number of tasks on their behalf. According to reports, the tool's goal is to minimize the number of steps a user must do when utilizing a browser. When booking a flight, for example, you first select the website you wish to use, then you select a flight, compare them to other websites, and so on. 

This sophisticated AI model is intended to automate a variety of tasks, including research, online shopping, and vacation planning. It is driven by a future iteration of Google's AI chatbot Gemini.
Google's study, according to the Information article, suggests a future in which AI helpers can easily traverse the web on consumers' behalf, improving the efficiency and ease of their online encounters.

Jarvis can scan online sites, decipher user instructions, and carry out operations like button clicks and text entry by smoothly integrating with Chrome. Even if it takes a few seconds to do each activity right now, Google is always trying to improve its efficiency.

We already know that users will be able to interact with it immediately on the webpages they are seeing thanks to Microsoft's Copilot Vision. Within the next year, it is expected that Apple Intelligence will be able to comprehend screen information and help with a variety of apps. A computer-tasking beta version of Claude has been made available by Anthropic.

By automating repetitive processes, Project Jarvis has the potential to transform the way consumers interact with online browsers. The incorporation of AI into web browsers has the potential to streamline multi-step operations. Users might save time and effort by using Project Jarvis, freeing them up to concentrate on more difficult activities while the AI takes care of the routine aspects. There can be disadvantages to this convenience, though. By automating these procedures, people may become too dependent on AI, which might limit their capacity to independently check information or identify customized solutions. Furthermore, when the AI learns more about users' browsing interests and patterns, privacy issues can surface.

