Diwali 2024: 6 best tech gifts for every budget – Smartwatches, tablets and more

Celebrate Diwali 2024 with innovative tech gifts that enhance modern living. From smart speakers and wireless earbuds to smartwatches and laptops, explore the perfect presents for your loved ones.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Oct 27, 2024, 5:40 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 27, 2024, 5:40 PM IST

Diwali, the colorful festival of lights, is a time to rejoice, celebrate, and give. Gift-giving has grown to be a treasured ritual that shows love and consideration when families gather to celebrate customs. Why not give your loved ones innovative tech presents this year that will improve their quality of life? In the world of technology, there is something for everyone, from smartwatches and smartphones to cutting-edge household appliances. In addition to bringing joy, these presents help your loved ones stay involved and connected in the fast-paced digital world of today. The top tech presents for Diwali 2024 are listed below.

article_image2

1. Smart speakers

Any house may become a smart home with the help of smart speakers like the Google Nest or Amazon Echo. These gadgets help with home automation through voice commands in addition to offering music entertainment.

article_image3

2. Wireless earpods

Premium wireless earbuds, such as the Sony WF-1000XM4 or Apple AirPods Pro, are ideal for music enthusiasts and people who want to listen while on the go. They are a popular gift because of their sound quality and ease of use.
 

article_image4

3. Smartwatch

Smartwatches from companies like Fitbit or Apple provide health tracking, alerts, and more—all from the wrist—for tech-savvy people or fitness aficionados. They are both fashionable and practical.

4. Fitness trackers

Fitness trackers from brands like Garmin or Xiaomi are excellent for health-conscious individuals. They monitor various health metrics and encourage an active lifestyle.
 

article_image5

5. Portable powerbank

For somebody who is constantly on the go, a stylish wireless charger or a high-capacity power bank is the perfect present. It offers comfort by guaranteeing that gadgets remain charged all day.

6. Laptops and tablet

An upgraded laptop or tablet can greatly benefit students or professionals who need reliable devices for work or study. Brands like Dell, HP, and Apple offer a range of options.
 

