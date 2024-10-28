Dhanteras 2024 smartphone deals: Amazon vs Flipkart for best discounts
Amazon and Flipkart are offering massive discounts on smartphones for Dhanteras 2024. From Apple to Android, find the best deals on popular brands like OnePlus, Redmi, Samsung, and more with additional benefits like exchange offers and EMIs.
With significant smartphone discounts on Amazon and Flipkart for Dhanteras 2024, India's holiday season is getting hotter. Both platforms offer discounts that are worth taking a look at, regardless of your preference for high-end Apple devices or more affordable Android smartphones. To assist you in determining where to look for the greatest deals, here is a breakdown.
Popular companies like Apple, OnePlus, and Redmi are offering some of the greatest smartphone prices of the season during Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale. Along with huge price reductions, Amazon also provides benefits like free EMIs, exchange discounts, and extra savings on certain credit cards.
Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Midnight: Original Price: Rs. 59,600 | Discounted Price: Rs. 42,999
OnePlus 12R: Original Price: Rs. 42,999 | Discounted Price: Rs. 37,999
Realme GT 6T 5G: Original Price: Rs 33,999 | Discounted Price: Rs 29,999
OnePlus Nord CE4: Original Price: Rs. 24,999 | Discounted Price: Rs. 22,999
iQOO Z9 5G: Original Price: Rs. 24,999 | Discounted Price: Rs. 18,499
Realme NARZO 70 Pro: Original Price: Rs. 24,999 | Discounted Price: Rs. 14,999
iQOO Z9 Lite 5G: Original Price: Rs. 14,499 | Discounted Price: Rs. 10,498
Redmi 13C 5G: Original Price: Rs. 13,999 | Discounted Price: Rs. 8,749
Flipkart's "#MobilesWaliDiwali" sale has affordable prices on well-known models from Vivo, Samsung, Realme, and more brands. Flipkart provides bank discounts, free EMI choices, and exchange deals for further savings, just like Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy S23 5G; Original Price: Rs. 89,999 | Discounted Price: Rs. 37,999
Moto G85 5G (8GB): Discounted Price: Rs. 15,999
Vivo T3x 5G: Original Price: Rs. 17,499 | Discounted Price: Rs. 11,249
Realme 12X 5G (6GB | 128GB): Original Price: Rs. 17,999 | Discounted Price: Rs. 11,499
Realme P1 5G (6GB | 128GB): Discounted Price: Rs. 12,999
OPPO K12x 5G: Original Price: Rs. 16,999 | Discounted Price: Rs. 10,999
Nothing CMF Phone 1 (6GB | 128GB): Original Price: Rs. 19,999 | Discounted Price: Rs. 12,999
Nothing Phone (2a) (8GB | 256GB): Discounted Price: Rs. 20,999
