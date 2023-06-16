Photos mysteriously deleted from Facebook; angry users lashes out at Zuckerberg for no warning

Facebook users are in uproar over the social media platform allegedly deleting years' worth of photos. Some users are reporting that the images deleted are ones from their mobile uploads, or images that are not in an organised album.

Facebook users are outraged about reports that the social networking site deleted years' worth of images. Users claim that several memories have been deleted from Facebook, and others are now thinking about quitting the site completely. Facebook was the first social media platform to arrive that has remained popular. It has been a platform for individuals to share and store memories for almost 20 years because of its history.

Some users claim that the photographs that were removed were ones they had uploaded using their mobile devices or ones that weren't part of a structured album. Others, though, allege that all of their photographs from several life chapters have been lost.

One user tweeted, "I just realised Facebook deleted most of my mobile photos." Another added: "I have pics of loved ones I can’t get back now."

Take a look at how netizens are reacting:

A number of users said they are hopeful it's just a bug and that the tech giant would ultimately restore their priceless memories. However, many are using it as a lesson to not trust the internet-based solutions to archive their memories.

