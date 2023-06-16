Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 leaked image gives first look of upcoming foldable phone | Check out

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 devices will debut in the next few weeks. Samsung has already shared a launch invite for the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul on July 26. MySmartPrice exclusively revealed the global launch date of these two upcoming devices. 

    First Published Jun 16, 2023, 2:29 PM IST

    The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Z Flip 5 as well as the Galaxy Watch 6 series and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro will be on display at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, which is set for late July. Recently, what looks to be the Galaxy Z Fold 5's first press photograph has leaked ahead of the device's unveiling.

    The leaked picture, which was posted by MySmartPrice, depicts what seems to be the alleged Galaxy Z Fold in two different orientations: folded and halfway folded. The gadget seems to be folded without a gap in-between, which is a problem that Samsung hasn't been able to solve over the entire four iterations of the Z Fold that have been released. The smaller interior bezels and the newly repositioned flash to the right of the camera module are two further visible changes.

    The Galaxy Unpacked event, which Samsung has announced will take place in Seoul, South Korea, is anticipated to be headlined by the smartphone. The event is taking place in Samsung's native nation for the first time.

    Recent leaks of the device's specs have made the majority of the information about Samsung's future foldable smartphone available.  The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is anticipated to have a bigger QHD+ 7.6-inch inner panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a smaller FHD+ 6.2-inch cover display. Additionally, we may anticipate that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU for Galaxy will power both the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. In terms of optics, the Z Fold 5 may keep its triple camera arrangement, while the Z Flip 5 may possibly keep its two camera setup, according to recent rumours. 

    The placements of the USB Type-C port, speaker grills, and microphone arrangements are similar to what we have seen on the last gen device.

