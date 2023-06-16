Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Instagram introduces broadcast channels feature: What is it? How to use it?

    Creators will be able to use broadcast channels as a public one-to-many messaging tool where they can invite all their followers and share text, image and video updates. You can access a link to a creator’s broadcast channel through a link on their Story sticker, or one pinned to their Instagram.

    First Published Jun 16, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

    Meta announced that it is expanding the Instagram broadcast channels feature to all users globally. The social network began rolling out the feature that allows creators to send photos and videos to their followers directly in February. But now, it should start becoming available to all users.

    Creators will be able to invite all of their followers and publish text, image, and video updates using broadcast channels as a public one-to-many chat platform. They can also share voice notes and create polls to source feedback from fans. Naturally, followers will be limited to commenting to material and casting their votes in polls as only producers will be permitted to post content in the channels.

    If a creator gains permission to broadcast channels, once the creator posts their first message, their followers will get a single notice inviting them to join the channel. This message may be sent from the Instagram inbox. Any user can find broadcast channels and see their contents, but only subscribers will receive updates when there are new broadcasts.

    Users can alter the default setting for notifications from "some" to "all" or "none." If a follower has not subscribed to the channel, they will not receive the invitation notification from it. They can view additional message threads and switch on alerts if they add a channel to their inbox. Then, it will operate just like any other conversation with the exception that most people won't be able to respond.

    How can you join a broadcast channel?

    You can access a link to a creator’s broadcast channel through a link on their Story sticker, or one pinned to their Instagram. Or you can join through the one-time notification mentioned above, sent to existing followers. 

    New tool for Broadcast channels

    Instagram introduced a "Collaborator" tool that allows producers to invite other creators or even followers to participate in their broadcast channels in addition to spreading the broadcast channel function internationally. Imagine it as a podcast where a special guest is invited. The world now has access to this capability as well.

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
    BGMI redeem codes for June 16: Unlock your free rewards and boost your gaming power

    Nothing Phone (2) to be available on Flipkart, confirms e-commerce teaser

    Google's new AI feature allows users to preview clothes on different body types

    Google Lens will help you in detecting rashes, skin conditions and more; Here's how it works

    Google Maps: 3 new features will make your life easier

    4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Bangladesh; tremors felt in Assam's Guwahati, other parts of Northeast region

    89-year-old Al Pacino becomes father again, welcomes baby boy with 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah

    BGMI redeem codes for June 16: Unlock your free rewards and boost your gaming power

    Bid to curb corruption: Kerala Revenue Department launches portal to address public's complaints

    Adipurush: A fan dresses up like Lord Hanuman to claim FREE ticket for movie (VIDEO)

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

