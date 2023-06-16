WhatsApp update: Messaging app to allow users to use two accounts on a single device?

WhatsApp update: WhatsApp is working on a multi-account feature on Android which will allow users to access multiple accounts from the same device. The report mentions that WhatsApp is working on the feature by implementing a menu that will let users select which account they want to log into.

WhatsApp is the most used messaging platform across the globe and to utilise several WhatsApp accounts on a single device, you must use unauthorised third-party apps, but it looks that Meta is striving to find a solution. According to the most recent information provided by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a feature for Android that would enable users to access several accounts from the same device

The report mentions that WhatsApp is working on the feature by implementing a menu that will let users select which account they want to log into. Users who first set up an additional account will be able to switch to it whenever they wish since it will be kept on their device until they want to log out.

Users will be able to manage their private talks, work-related conversations, and other social interactions within a single app thanks to the integration. They will also be able to handle alerts effectively, move between multiple accounts, and protect their privacy without using other applications.

According to the source, the multi-account functionality is being worked on and will be made available to beta testers in a subsequent version of the app.

A new capability for video chats is now being rolled out by WhatsApp to a select group of iOS and Android beta testers. Beta users now have the option to shoot and send video messages thanks to this new functionality. The microphone button in the chat bar turns into a camera button when users hold it down while speaking. Meanwhile, it is reportedly aiming to provide a new call-back option for missed calls, which is fantastic news for WhatsApp users everywhere.

